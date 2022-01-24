Introducing the COTI Ecosystem Fund: COTI Ventures

Tel Aviv, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – March 22, 2022) – The fund is pleased to announce the foundation of the COTI ecosystem fund: COTI Ventures.

The fund intends to invest in and capitalize on the upside opportunity in the COTI ecosystem, by securing an initial budget of $10M, which will be used to invest in equity, tokens and other forms of capital in early stage startups developing solutions related to COTI’s ecosystem. We’re focusing on investing in strong and experienced founding teams with a robust business plan that rely on a great product market fit and a quick time to market, thus creating strategic partnerships and encouraging new use cases for our tokens, products or infrastructure.

The fund will be led by COTI’s CFO, Yair Lavi, and a team of skilled analysts and researchers, who will identifiy interesting opportunities for collaborations and analyze how they can contribute to the COTI business model. Apart from placing the initial investment, the team will advise the projects and use its expertise, connections and resources to assist the founding teams in achieving their business objectives.

Recently, the fund has made its first investment in WingRiders, a new and promising Cardano DEX, by joining other participants in the funding round such as cFund, Longhash and others. Upon meeting the team and performing a thorough analysis of the tech and the business plan, we were very impressed by the founders and convinced in their ability to become a leading platform in the Cardano ecosystem.

The second investment was at AdaSwap, which raised a $2.6M round that included leading investors, such as Hollywood star, Gal Gadot.

Both investments include a partnership with the projects, as well as Djed integration into their platforms, which will enable increased liquidity and Djed’s participation in trading assets through liquidity pools, Djed pairs and more.

Yair Lavi, COTI’s CFO said: “I look forward to my new adventure as head of COTI Ventures. During my 4 years at COTI I’ve seen our ecosystem as well as our variety of products and services grow tremendously, and the next evolution is to encourage new teams to work together with COTI by assisting them in their initial fund raising.”

The fund warmly welcomes builders and early stage projects interested in collaborating with the COTI ecosystem to apply for an investment from COTI Ventures, by sending an email to: [email protected].

About COTI:

COTI is a fully encompassing “Finance on the blockchain” ecosystem, specifically designed to meet the challenges of both centralized finance (fees, latency, global inclusion and risk) and Decentralized Finance DeFi (fees, clogging and complexity) by introducing a new type of DAG based base protocol and infrastructure that is scalable, fast, private, inclusive, low cost and is optimized for finance.

