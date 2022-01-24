IPO Edge to Host Going-Public Boot Camp on March 29
Discussions Around Preparation and Readiness for IPOs and SPACs with Speakers from Nasdaq, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Stifel, ICR, and GTS
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IPO–The recent market turmoil has put much of the IPO market in limbo. But when windows to the public market open, what’s required for successful execution? To answer this question and more, IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host the first 2022 IPO Edge Boot Camp on Tuesday, Mar. 29 at 2 p.m. ET, featuring senior management from recently-listed Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) and SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES) along with investment bankers, attorneys and other leading market participants.
To register, please CLICK HERE
The live webinar will feature speakers from Nasdaq, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Stifel, ICR, and GTS, running approximately 90 minutes and including a live Q&A session with the audience. Sentieo, an AI-enabled research platform, will provide custom data for the event.
The panelists will cover the following topics:
- Windows of opportunity that may open despite volatility and the war in Ukraine
- Keys to preparation and readiness that will allow issuers to execute effectively
- Continued dealmaking by SPACs that have already raised many billions of dollars
- Other funding and listing strategies such as venture capital and crowdfunding
- Secondary market trading of IPOs and De-SPACs
- Assessing complex insurance risks in IPOs and SPACs
Panel participants will include leading experts in IPO planning and execution, including:
- Ramey Layne – Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins
- Sarah Morgan – Partner, Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions, Vinson & Elkins
- Alysa Craig – Managing Director, M&A, Head of SPAC Practice, Stifel
- Craig M. DeDomenico – Managing Director, Equity and Equity-Linked Capital Markets, Stifel
- Jack Cassel – Vice President, New Listings and Head of Private Capital Markets, Nasdaq, Inc.
- John C. Marchisi – National Director, SPAC Segment, Gallagher
- Patrick Murphy – Head of NYSE Market Making & Listing Services, GTS
- Brett Parker – President, CFO, Vice Chairman, Bowlero Corp.
- Qichao Hu – Founder, CEO, SES AI Corp.
- William Dooley – Director, M&A and Activism Advisory Group, Morrow Sodali
- Phil Denning – Partner and Head of Special Situations, ICR
- John Jannarone – Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge (Moderator)
- Jarrett Banks – Editor-at-Large, IPO Edge (Moderator)
Contacts
IPO Edge
www.IPO-Edge.com
[email protected]
Twitter: @IPOEdge
ICR
Brian Ruby
[email protected]