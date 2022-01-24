IPO Edge to Host Going-Public Boot Camp on March 29

Discussions Around Preparation and Readiness for IPOs and SPACs with Speakers from Nasdaq, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Stifel, ICR, and GTS

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IPO–The recent market turmoil has put much of the IPO market in limbo. But when windows to the public market open, what’s required for successful execution? To answer this question and more, IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host the first 2022 IPO Edge Boot Camp on Tuesday, Mar. 29 at 2 p.m. ET, featuring senior management from recently-listed Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) and SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES) along with investment bankers, attorneys and other leading market participants.

To register, please CLICK HERE

The live webinar will feature speakers from Nasdaq, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Stifel, ICR, and GTS, running approximately 90 minutes and including a live Q&A session with the audience. Sentieo, an AI-enabled research platform, will provide custom data for the event.

The panelists will cover the following topics:

Windows of opportunity that may open despite volatility and the war in Ukraine

Keys to preparation and readiness that will allow issuers to execute effectively

Continued dealmaking by SPACs that have already raised many billions of dollars

Other funding and listing strategies such as venture capital and crowdfunding

Secondary market trading of IPOs and De-SPACs

Assessing complex insurance risks in IPOs and SPACs

Panel participants will include leading experts in IPO planning and execution, including:

