JetBlue and Mayor Eric Adams Announce 5,000 New Jobs Coming to New York City

Mayor Adams Kicks Off Hiring Event and Workforce Partnership as New York’s Hometown Airline® Gears Up for Busiest Season on Record

To Help Encourage City’s Tourism Rebound, JetBlue Vacations Launches Promotion for $200 Off Vacation Packages to New York City

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NYC–JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) New York’s Hometown Airline® and New York City Mayor Eric Adams today announced that the company will be adding 5,000 jobs in New York City in 2022. JetBlue will also work with the city to create a new workforce partnership to connect more New Yorkers with high quality JetBlue jobs and to develop a strong pipeline for future careers at the airline. Mayor Adams joined JetBlue leaders today at a major hiring event to assist in filling many of these new positions.





Today’s hiring event, held at JetBlue’s hangar at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), facilitated on the spot interviews and conditional hiring of diverse candidates for a variety of positions within the JetBlue operation based in New York City, including roles in airport operations, ground operations, technical operations, inflight, information technology and other support center roles. JetBlue currently employs around 8,000 crewmembers based in New York City, at the airports as well as in JetBlue’s Long Island City Support Center, its corporate headquarters. The airline’s growth and hiring as well as its low fare expansion is due in great part to the Northeast Alliance, a partnership it has entered into with American Airlines. Those seeking information about future JetBlue hiring events and careers at JetBlue should visit jetblue.com/careers.

“As New York’s Hometown Airline, JetBlue’s commitment goes well beyond the flights we operate here,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “We’re thrilled to partner with Mayor Adams to support his administration’s Blueprint for New York City’s Economic Recovery by encouraging travel to New York City. We’ll do that by hiring thousands of new JetBlue crewmembers in 2022, and through our continued engagement in the community to create a strong pipeline for future JetBlue crewmembers and a more resilient workforce for New York City as a whole.”

“New York City is coming back, and we are working with our business community to invest in our people, restart our economic engines, and give New Yorkers pathways to quality jobs,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “Not only is JetBlue one of our largest home-grown employers, but the company is creating 5,000 new jobs in our city. I look forward to working with them on a new workforce partnership that will provide more New Yorkers with career pathways and opportunities in this critical industry.”

“Getting visitors back to the five boroughs and supporting our tourism industry are critical in our efforts to drive an equitable economic recovery,” said New York City Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer. “Not only is JetBlue adding thousands of jobs in New York, but they are also making it easier for people to access the amazing attractions our city has to offer.”

“As the tourism and travel industry bounces back from COVID-19’s disruption, initiatives like Mayor Adams’ and JetBlue’s workforce partnership program will ensure New Yorkers of all backgrounds share in the industry’s recovery and growth. Furthermore, this initiative will open doors for qualified diverse professionals who – although highly skilled – may lack the connections and access often key to securing an offer,” said Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (NY-5). “Breaking down such artificial barriers in employment is key to ensuring communities like the one I represent can share in our nation’s prosperity. I look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of this program, especially here in Queens at JFK, the gateway to America.”

The partnership announced today builds on JetBlue’s long history of supporting community programs and fostering local aviation talent in New York City. JetBlue partners with a range of community organizations and schools, including the Council for Airport Opportunity, CUNY’s Aviation Institute at York College, and Vaughn College, to develop and attract crewmembers to join the airline. As part of JetBlue’s mission of Inspiring Humanity, the airline works to inspire students and open their eyes to a range of aviation career options, from pilots and engineers to air traffic controllers and more. The organizations JetBlue partners with and supports helps not only to spark interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), but also break down barriers that block or prevent underrepresented youth from achieving their dreams. The JetBlue Foundation provides grants benefitting STEM education and has supported the Aviation High School in Long Island City, which introduces aviation science to students from a variety of backgrounds.

“Today’s hiring event is just the first step in JetBlue’s workforce partnership with New York City,” Hayes said. “In partnership with Mayor Adams and his team, we’ll be able to attract even more high quality talent to JetBlue even as we invest in nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals.”

JetBlue is also committed to creating development opportunities for current frontline and operations crewmembers to prepare for and pursue corporate opportunities in JetBlue’s Long Island City Support Center. Participants in the JET OPS to Support Services Pathway Program receive holistic on-the-job training in skill areas they may otherwise not be exposed to, including finance and marketing. Current JetBlue crewmembers at all levels can pursue a path to a JetBlue pilot or maintenance technician position through the industry-leading JetBlue Gateways development programs. JetBlue Gateways creates opportunities for external candidates as well, and as part of the program in 2021, the airline partnered with Vaughn College to work in creating a direct pipeline of local pilots.

JetBlue’s Busiest Summer Travel Season Yet

Today’s event comes as JetBlue, thanks to its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines, is preparing and staffing for what it expects to be the busiest summer in the company’s 22 year history. With more than 500 NEA operated flights arriving into New York City expected per day at the season’s peak and millions of customers looking to travel, this summer is poised to help tourism rebound.

JetBlue and NYC Go Together

To encourage even more travel to New York City, JetBlue Vacations is launching a travel promotion to remind customers that the city is ready and waiting for them. JetBlue Vacations is offering $200 off vacation packages for those heading to New York City1. With world-renowned theaters, museums and unbeatable dining, summer is the time to visit New York.

“It is clear that our customers want to travel and New York City is back to welcome them,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “We are committed to doing everything we can to assist in the economic recovery of our hometown. This city has so much to offer, and as we employ its incredible talent as crewmembers, we will continue to promote this great place as a top destination.”

JetBlue recently announced its strengthened commitment to New York and its decision to keep its corporate headquarters at its current home in Long Island City. In addition, the airline continues to further plans to bring more air service to New Yorkers across the region’s three main airports. Its flagship Terminal 5 at JFK has been celebrated for its customer-friendly design and facilities, and plans are in place to develop a $3 billion world-class terminal on the Terminals 6 and 7 sites.

“We are proud of the work our team at NYCEDC did to keep JetBlue’s headquarters in NYC and expand Terminal 6 at JFK,” said Andrew Kimball, president and CEO, New York Economic Development Corporation. “We believed if JetBlue would remain our hometown airline, it would mean good jobs for New Yorkers and that’s what we are seeing here today with the promise of 5,000 new jobs for our families and communities. The combination of access to talent at all levels, creating a strong pipeline, along with New York City’s culture of innovation and dynamism is a perfect draw for all companies to locate and grow here.”

The new Terminal 6 project will seamlessly integrate with Terminal 5, building on JetBlue’s award-winning customer experience while expanding the airline’s footprint farther into the north side of the airport. It helps secure JetBlue’s long-term future at JFK with opportunities for new gates starting in 2025, and offers partner airlines the ability to co-locate with JetBlue to improve connectivity for customers.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(1)Terms and restrictions apply, based on availability. $200 off any New York City 3-night stay JetBlue Vacations package booked between 3/28/22-4/4/22 for travel 4/8/22-12/31/22. New York City area airports eligible: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Westchester County Airport (HPN).

Contacts

JetBlue Corporate Communications



Tel: +1.718.709.3089



[email protected]