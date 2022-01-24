JFrog Partners with Softline India to Accelerate DevOps and DevSecOps Adoption

Partnership Enables Softline Consultants to Provide the JFrog Platform for Supporting Customers’ Digital Transformation and Software Supply Chain Security Initiatives

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced a new partnership with Softline India, Ltd., a global provider of IT solutions and services, to help companies in India seamlessly and securely deliver software updates from distributed development environments all the way to the edge. Starting immediately, organizations in India will be able to purchase the JFrog Platform through Softline India, Ltd., while also benefiting from Softline’s full range of consulting services spanning secure asset management, asset profiling, vulnerability management, open source library management, security and governance processes.

“Partnering with Softline India made perfect sense given its excellent range of services and reputation for top-notch client service,” said Kavita Viswanath, General Manager, JFrog India. “The combination of JFrog DevOps technologies with Softline India’s wide network of highly skilled professionals and repertoire of business-focused services, will help ensure developers, business leaders, and security professionals can instantly respond to new and quickly evolving business objectives and technology requirements. As the Indian DevOps market continues to mature, this partnership will ensure accessibility of leading solutions across verticals.”

According to IDC, Indian enterprises are continuing their digital transformation initiatives with a clear focus on scalable, secure, and agile frameworks. As a result, the corresponding software markets are experiencing accelerated growth with estimates forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% between 2020–2025.

In an age where companies and their products run on software – and developers within those companies need scalable solutions they can use to confidently update software in real time – an end-to-end platform becomes a must and mission critical to all organizations. Together, JFrog and Softline India, Ltd. will provide customers with a complete, secure, automated DevOps platform that scales to meet changing business needs in a multi-cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environment.

“At Softline India, our goal is always to delight our customers with solid, new-age technologies that scale to meet their evolving business needs over time,” said Vinod Nair, Managing Director at Softline India. “We’re thrilled to partner with JFrog on delivering effective, scalable, and secure DevOps solutions that will help make customers’ lives easier, while successfully meeting their business and digital transformation objectives.”

For midsize to large businesses and independent organizations, our partnership enables Softline India, Ltd. to provide its customers with the complete JFrog Platform, including:

DevOps – JFrog Artifactory: Universal binary repository that functions as a single source of truth for all types of software packages that follow the DevOps lifecycle from development to deployment. JFrog Artifactory is the world’s standard maker when it comes to binary management including Docker, Maven, npm, Python, and 20+ more software languages.

Universal binary repository that functions as a single source of truth for all types of software packages that follow the DevOps lifecycle from development to deployment. JFrog Artifactory is the world’s standard maker when it comes to binary management including Docker, Maven, npm, Python, and 20+ more software languages. DevSecOps – JFrog Xray: A software composition analysis tool that integrates security directly into your DevOps workflows, enabling you to deliver trusted software releases faster.

A software composition analysis tool that integrates security directly into your DevOps workflows, enabling you to deliver trusted software releases faster. CI/CD – JFrog Pipelines: Enables CI/CD as an integral part of the platform to automate DevOps processes for all teams and tools so that teams can release software updates quickly across their CI/CD pipelines.

Enables CI/CD as an integral part of the platform to automate DevOps processes for all teams and tools so that teams can release software updates quickly across their CI/CD pipelines. Software Distribution – JFrog Distribution: Helps customers securely package production artifacts and rapidly distribute software around the world.

Helps customers securely package production artifacts and rapidly distribute software around the world. Administration and Monitoring – JFrog Mission Control & Insight: This dashboard provides a bird’s-eye view of JFrog Platform services, delivery visibility and metrics across your geographically dispersed sites.

For more information on JFrog’s partnership with Softline India, Ltd., visit https://softline.co.in/about/news. For additional information on the JFrog Platform, visit www.jfrog.com/platform.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure, fearless flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog DevOps Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at https:/jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @JFrog.

About Softline

Softline is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, with its headquarters in London. The company enables, facilitates, and accelerates the digital transformation of its customers’ businesses, connecting over 150,000 enterprise organizations across a comprehensive range of industries with over 6,000 best-in-class IT vendors, and delivering its own services and proprietary solutions.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding JFrog partnering with Softline India to accelerate DevOps adoption in the region, our ability to meet customer needs, and our ability to drive market standards. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause JFrog’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

