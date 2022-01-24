Kala Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

ARLINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers to access the conference call are 866-300-4091 (domestic) or 703-736-7433 (international) using the conference ID 7368936. To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the call, please visit “Events” in the “Investors” section on the Kala website at http://kalarx.com/.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY® mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% and INVELTYS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1%. Kala also has a pipeline of development programs including a clinical-stage secretome product candidate, KPI-012, initially targeting persistent corneal epithelial defects (PCED) and multiple proprietary new chemical entity (NCE) preclinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Jill Steier
[email protected]
781-996-5252

Hannah Deresiewicz
[email protected]
212-362-1200

