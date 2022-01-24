Kami Vision to Demo Four Platform Innovations at ISC West 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISCWest—Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to enterprise, SMB, and consumers, announced today it would exhibit and demo four new technologies at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West), taking place March 22-25 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ISC West brings together thousands of security and public safety professionals and hundreds of exhibitors with products and solutions across access control, biometrics, video surveillance, IoT-enabled devices, IT, cybersecurity, public safety, drones, and robotics.

“We are thrilled to be back at events, exhibiting with our peers and sharing our solutions with security and safety professionals,” said Yamin Durrani, CEO of Kami Vision. “Our solutions are designed to simplify access and monitoring and deliver customers with the latest high-value home security smart AI detections for an affordable price.”

Kami Vision will exhibit in Booth 23125. Among its broad security and surveillance solutions portfolio, it will showcase four platform innovations:

Fall Detection – Designed to help minimize the risks associated with a fall, whilst respecting individual privacy, Fall Detection utilizes an Edge AI chip to capture falls and then alert the designated caregivers.

Video Verification – Video Verification runs on the Kami AI Platform, allowing access to video streams, video clips and 2-way audio, instantly confirming alerts visually.

Kami Cloud Video Management System (VMS) – Adding Intelligence to IP cameras, the Kami Cloud Video Management System adds intelligence to existing IP surveillance systems. By Introducing the Kami Edge AI Box, the user can analyze video streams from their IP cameras using advanced AI models, store important events on the cloud and access event history through a web dashboard at any time, from a remote location. The Kami Cloud Video Management System is a solution that provides advanced surveillance insight to IP cameras, at an affordable price.

Person, Vehicle and Animal Detection – Powered by the Kami AI Platform and using advanced vision AI models, cameras connected to the newly launched Kami Vision Alarm System can detect an event of a person, vehicle or animal. This event is then sent immediately for verification through either an app or third party monitoring service. Simple to use and easy to install, the Kami Home smart detections solution is advanced and affordable.

Using these new technologies, Kami Vision’s AI platform can take into account multiple dynamic factors in the blink of an eye and provide the best management possible for the video assets you own. Kami Vision provides developers and organizations the ability to build and maintain computer vision solutions with little effort and time using near-real-time video streaming and clip storage. The ability to integrate with other solutions and enhance their value separates Kami Vision from the competition.

About Kami Vision

Kami Vision is a provider of edge-based computer vision artificial intelligence (AI) platform for consumers and businesses utilizing video technology and deep learning models. Kami Vision’s AI platform is device-agnostic, affordable, customizable and offers a wide variety of out-of-the-box industry specific AI applications. The company’s technology enables smart cameras for enterprises, SMBs and consumers. The Kami AI platform provides an ecosystem for AI developers to own and operate their SDKs for industry-specific workflows to improve operational efficiency. Kami Vision software powers 12M cameras across the globe with more than 5M active users in 100+ countries, including Fortune 100 companies and experienced more than 150% Year-over-Year revenue growth from 2021 to 2022. Follow Kami Vision on LinkedIn and Twitter @KamiHome.

