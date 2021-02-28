KB Home Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

Total Revenues Increased 23% to $1.40 Billion; Diluted Earnings Per Share Grew 44% to $1.47



Operating Income Margin Improved 220 Basis Points to 12.2%; Gross Margin Increased to 22.4%



Net Order Value Up 15% to $2.15 Billion; Ending Backlog Value Up 55% to $5.71 Billion

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KBH #earnings–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today reported results for its first quarter ended February 28, 2022.

“Our first quarter results reflect solid year-over-year growth, with diluted earnings per share increasing 44%. Market conditions are healthy, driven by a low supply of available inventory and favorable demographics, along with steady employment and wage growth. Against this backdrop, we produced a seasonally strong monthly absorption pace of 6.6 net orders per community, as demand for our personalized homes remained robust,” said Jeffrey Mezger, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “While we grew our revenues 23%, as the quarter progressed, supply chain issues intensified and an already-constrained construction labor force was further stressed, which extended our build times and delayed completions and planned deliveries. We will continue to work on addressing issues as they arise to navigate these challenges.”

“With a backlog value of $5.7 billion and over 10,400 homes in production, a 46% increase relative to the comparable number of homes in production in the prior-year quarter, we are solidly positioned to achieve our financial targets for this year. We believe we will generate meaningful returns-focused growth in 2022, and we are reaffirming our revenue guidance for the year, with 30% growth to $7.4 billion, and modestly increasing both our operating margin and return on equity expectations to over 16% and 27%, respectively,” concluded Mezger.

Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Revenues grew 23% to $1.40 billion.

Homes delivered were essentially even at 2,868.

Average selling price rose 22% to $486,100.

Homebuilding operating income grew 49% to $169.6 million. The homebuilding operating income margin increased 220 basis points to 12.2%, reflecting improvements in both housing gross profit margin and selling, general and administrative expense ratio. The housing gross profit margin increased 160 basis points to 22.4%. The adjusted housing gross profit margin, which excludes inventory-related charges of $.2 million in the current quarter and $4.1 million in the year-earlier quarter, expanded 130 basis points from 21.1%. The higher housing gross profit margin mainly reflected a favorable pricing environment due to strong demand and the limited supply of homes available for sale, and lower relative amortization of previously capitalized interest. These positive impacts were partly offset by higher construction costs, particularly elevated lumber prices, and increased expenses to support current operations and expected growth. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of housing revenues improved 50 basis points to 10.2%, mainly reflecting increased operating leverage due to higher revenues.

The Company’s financial services operations pretax income of $8.4 million was essentially flat, as an increase in income from title services and insurance commissions was offset by a decrease in the equity in income of its mortgage banking joint venture, KBHS Home Loans, LLC.

Total pretax income grew 44% to $178.1 million and, as a percentage of revenues, increased 190 basis points to 12.7%.

The Company’s income tax expense and effective tax rate were $43.8 million and approximately 25%, respectively, compared to $26.5 million and approximately 21%. The higher effective tax rate mainly reflected the expiration of federal tax credits for building energy-efficient homes delivered after December 31, 2021.

Net income of $134.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.47 increased 38% and 44%, respectively.

Backlog and Net Orders (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Ending backlog value grew 55% to $5.71 billion, the Company’s highest first-quarter level since 2007, with each of the Company’s four regions generating increases ranging from 38% in the West Coast to 114% in the Southeast. Ending backlog grew 29% to 11,886 homes.

Net order value expanded by $284.7 million, or 15%, to $2.15 billion.

Average monthly net orders per community increased to 6.6, compared to 6.4. Reflecting the Company’s lower average community count, which decreased 4% to 213, net orders were down slightly to 4,210. The Company’s ending community count was essentially flat at 208. The cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders was nearly even at 11%.



Balance Sheet as of February 28, 2022 (comparisons to November 30, 2021)

The Company had total liquidity of $1.07 billion, with $240.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $831.4 million of available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility. During the quarter, the Company completed an amendment to its unsecured revolving credit facility, increasing its borrowing capacity to $1.09 billion from $800.0 million and extending its maturity to February 18, 2027.

Inventories grew 8% to $5.20 billion. Investments in land acquisition and development for the quarter ended February 28, 2022 increased 27% to $704.7 million, compared to $556.0 million for the year-earlier period. The Company’s lots owned or under contract increased to 88,212, compared to 86,768. The lot pipeline has expanded 27% since February 28, 2021, reflecting the Company’s substantial investments in land and land development over the past 12 months. Of the Company’s total lots, approximately 58% were owned and 42% were under contract. The Company’s 51,153 owned lots represented a supply of approximately 3.8 years, based on homes delivered in the trailing 12 months.

Notes payable increased by $249.9 million to $1.93 billion, reflecting borrowings outstanding under the unsecured revolving credit facility. The Company’s debt to capital ratio was 38.2%, compared to 35.8%. The ratio improved 70 basis points from 38.9% at February 28, 2021. In January 2022, Standard and Poor’s Financial Services reaffirmed the Company’s BB credit rating and changed its rating outlook to positive from stable.

Stockholders’ equity expanded 4% to $3.13 billion, mainly reflecting strong net income growth. Book value per share of $35.37 increased 18% year over year.



Guidance

The Company is providing the following current guidance for its 2022 fiscal year:

Housing revenues in the range of $7.20 billion to $7.60 billion.

Average selling price in the range of $490,000 to $500,000.

Homebuilding operating income as a percentage of revenues in the range of 16.0% to 16.6%, assuming no inventory-related charges. Housing gross profit margin in the range of 25.5% to 26.3%, assuming no inventory-related charges. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of housing revenues in the range of 9.2% to 9.8%.

Effective tax rate of approximately 25%, assuming no federal energy tax credit extension is enacted.

Ending community count of approximately 255.

Return on equity in excess of 27%.

The Company plans to also provide guidance for its 2022 second quarter on its conference call today.

KB HOME CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts – Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 1,398,789 $ 1,141,738 Homebuilding: Revenues $ 1,394,154 $ 1,138,008 Costs and expenses (1,224,592 ) (1,023,914 ) Operating income 169,562 114,094 Interest income 36 653 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 23 304 Homebuilding pretax income 169,621 115,051 Financial services: Revenues 4,635 3,730 Expenses (1,347 ) (1,200 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 5,148 5,970 Financial services pretax income 8,436 8,500 Total pretax income 178,057 123,551 Income tax expense (43,800 ) (26,500 ) Net income $ 134,257 $ 97,051 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.51 $ 1.05 Diluted $ 1.47 $ 1.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 88,285 91,716 Diluted 91,067 94,903

KB HOME CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands – Unaudited) February 28,



2022 November 30,



2021 Assets Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 240,688 $ 290,764 Receivables 313,116 304,191 Inventories 5,197,833 4,802,829 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 38,375 36,088 Property and equipment, net 79,247 76,313 Deferred tax assets, net 172,978 177,378 Other assets 104,716 104,153 6,146,953 5,791,716 Financial services 41,374 44,202 Total assets $ 6,188,327 $ 5,835,918 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Homebuilding: Accounts payable $ 382,003 $ 371,826 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 734,252 756,905 Notes payable 1,934,948 1,685,027 3,051,203 2,813,758 Financial services 2,808 2,685 Stockholders’ equity 3,134,316 3,019,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,188,327 $ 5,835,918

KB HOME SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (In Thousands, Except Average Selling Price – Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 2021 Homebuilding revenues: Housing $ 1,394,154 $ 1,137,353 Land — 655 Total $ 1,394,154 $ 1,138,008 Homebuilding costs and expenses: Construction and land costs Housing $ 1,082,112 $ 901,178 Land — 731 Subtotal 1,082,112 901,909 Selling, general and administrative expenses 142,480 122,005 Total $ 1,224,592 $ 1,023,914 Interest expense: Interest incurred $ 28,303 $ 31,092 Interest capitalized (28,303 ) (31,092 ) Total $ — $ — Other information: Amortization of previously capitalized interest $ 29,773 $ 32,650 Depreciation and amortization 8,176 7,724 Average selling price: West Coast $ 720,900 $ 582,000 Southwest 406,500 351,500 Central 372,800 306,300 Southeast 350,900 288,400 Total $ 486,100 $ 397,100

KB HOME SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in Thousands – Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 2021 Homes delivered: West Coast 914 884 Southwest 516 534 Central 953 1,011 Southeast 485 435 Total 2,868 2,864 Net orders: West Coast 1,094 1,160 Southwest 748 867 Central 1,444 1,598 Southeast 924 667 Total 4,210 4,292 Net order value: West Coast $ 845,517 $ 779,551 Southwest 327,569 333,919 Central 618,009 552,941 Southeast 362,639 202,657 Total $ 2,153,734 $ 1,869,068 February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Homes Value Homes Value Backlog data: West Coast 2,621 $ 1,951,554 2,300 $ 1,417,644 Southwest 2,426 1,028,385 1,854 669,939 Central 4,402 1,811,261 3,624 1,176,047 Southeast 2,437 920,105 1,460 430,488 Total 11,886 $ 5,711,305 9,238 $ 3,694,118

KB HOME



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(In Thousands, Except Percentages – Unaudited)

This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s adjusted housing gross profit margin, which is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding its operations, and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. However, because it is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this non-GAAP financial measure may not be completely comparable to other companies in the homebuilding industry and, thus, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to operating performance and/or financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company’s operations.

Adjusted Housing Gross Profit Margin

The following table reconciles the Company’s housing gross profit margin calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company’s adjusted housing gross profit margin:

Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 2021 Housing revenues $ 1,394,154 $ 1,137,353 Housing construction and land costs (1,082,112 ) (901,178 ) Housing gross profits 312,042 236,175 Add: Inventory-related charges (a) 175 4,064 Adjusted housing gross profits $ 312,217 $ 240,239 Housing gross profit margin 22.4 % 20.8 % Adjusted housing gross profit margin 22.4 % 21.1 %

(a) Represents inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges associated with housing operations.

Adjusted housing gross profit margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company calculates by dividing housing revenues less housing construction and land costs excluding housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges (as applicable) recorded during a given period, by housing revenues. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is housing gross profit margin. The Company believes adjusted housing gross profit margin is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in evaluating the Company’s performance as it measures the gross profits the Company generated specifically on the homes delivered during a given period. This non-GAAP financial measure isolates the impact that housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges have on housing gross profit margins, and allows investors to make comparisons with the Company’s competitors that adjust housing gross profit margins in a similar manner. The Company also believes investors will find adjusted housing gross profit margin relevant and useful because it represents a profitability measure that may be compared to a prior period without regard to variability of housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges. This financial measure assists management in making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix, product pricing and construction pace.

