KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Veros Auto Receivables Trust 2022-1

This transaction represents Veros Credit LLC (“Veros” or the “Company”) first term ABS securitization of 2022 and fifth overall. VEROS 2022-1 will issue four classes of notes totaling $184.38 million. The Notes are collateralized by a pool of auto loan contracts originated on an indirect basis mainly through independent auto dealers. VEROS 2022-1 includes a three-month prefunding feature that will allow the purchase of additional receivables up to 11.5% of the closing plus prefunded collateral pool.

Veros is a privately-owned indirect auto finance company based in California. The Company was founded in 1998 as Credit One Corporation and rebranded as Veros Credit LLC in 2010. Based on financials provided by the Company, Veros has been profitable since inception. As of February 28, 2022, Veros operates in 22 states, has a loan portfolio with an aggregate outstanding balance of $464.9 million.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure, and Veros’ historical static pool data. KBRA considered its operation review of Veros, as well as periodic due diligence calls with Veros. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

