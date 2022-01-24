KBRA Releases Research – February Retail Sales Growth Slowed as Inflation Rose; Rate Hikes, Gas Prices May Squeeze Spending

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research examining the February 2022 U.S. retail sales report. This month’s commentary discusses the slowing rate of retail sales growth last month, as well as the potential for rising gasoline prices and interest rates to drag on spending in the months ahead.

Click here to view the report.

