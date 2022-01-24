KBRA Releases Research – Long Time No See: What Inflation Might Mean for Insurers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research on the potential implications that inflation could have on the life and property and casualty (P&C) sectors.

High rates of inflation could impact financial markets and general economic activity, which could constrain financial results of both life and P&C insurers. For life insurers, direct and indirect potential impacts span all aspects of a life insurer’s business—including investments, product design, consumer behavior, and financial inputs—that could impact financial results. The U.S. P&C industry continues to experience elevated net incurred losses, driven by inflation and supply-chain issues, as well as elevated catastrophe losses.

