KBRA Welcomes Dev Parekh as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA is pleased to announce the appointment of Dev Parekh as KBRA’s Chief Financial Officer. Dev brings a wealth of experience growing businesses to greater levels of operational and financial performance, and we are thrilled to have him join us as we continue our global expansion.

Dev is joining KBRA from Broadridge Financial Solutions where he was CFO Corporate Functions & Enterprise Operations. Prior to joining Broadridge in 2008, Dev spent seven years at Ernst & Young/Arthur Andersen in their Assurance & Advisory Business Services.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

