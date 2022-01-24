Keen Eye and Ultivue Announce Collaborative Agreement to Propel Multiplex and Spatial Analysis in Clinical Research

PARIS & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keen Eye, a leading AI company in digital pathology for clinical research and Ultivue, Inc. an industry leader in multiplexing tools and novel image analysis solutions for tissue biomarker studies, announce a collaborative agreement to promote multiplexed immunofluorescence (mIF) assays and scalable AI applications to unlock spatial analysis in clinical research.

Ultivue develops unique solutions for use in mIF applications, imaging and spatial phenomics. Its proprietary InSituPlex® technology enabling improved signal to noise data is designed for fast and comprehensive exploration of biologically relevant targets, up to 12-plex, with same slide-H&E analysis in tissue samples. This technology combines the power of computational pathology & spatial biology to guide translational science in immuno-oncology.

Ultivue recognizes the need for dedicated and custom AI models to analyze the complexity of mIF data at scale and to provide improved turn-around times and consistent readouts across large cohorts “We are looking forward to accelerating data generation for biopharma customers from mIF kits by partnering with Keen Eye. We can jointly support more scalable workflows which will allow us to meet increasing demand in clinical trials.” said Florian Leiss, Ph.D. Vice President Digital Health Strategies at Ultivue.

Keen Eye is an AI Platform company dedicated to deliver accurate, standardized, and undiscovered tissue insights in research and clinical development using Deep Learning histopathology digital image analysis. Its proprietary models dedicated for spatial exploration of tumor microenvironment give access to reliable tissue segmentation, biomarker quantification, cell population profiling, and morphological discovery.

Thanks to Ultivue’s pre-optimized assays, the high accuracy achieved for every biomarker will drastically reduce errors during quantification steps as phenotypes combine several biomarkers. As Dr. Sylvain Berlemont, Keen Eye’s founder and CEO says, “We are thrilled to expand our application portfolio combined with best-in-class Ultivue mIF assays to biopharma companies and CROs. This partnership will undeniably support our customers to fully extend reproducibility and scalability throughout their clinical research.”.

About Keen Eye

Keen Eye is a health technology company based in Paris, aiming to bring AI into every research laboratory, CRO and pharmaceutical company, for the benefit of biologists, pathologists, and patients. Keen Eye is building decision-support and GCLP-compliant image analysis solutions relying on Deep Learning technology through web-based platforms. Keen Eye strives to support the development of new therapies with better, faster, and accurate analytics. Learn more at keeneye.ai.

About Ultivue

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists in translational medicine with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlex® technology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions coupled with our scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. Learn more at Ultivue.com.

