KrowdFit® and Deserve Announce KrowdFit Wellness Rewards Mastercard® in Partnership With MyFitnessPal and Calm

The KrowdFit Wellness Rewards Mastercard® offers:

4% cash back on spending with qualifying health, wellness, and lifestyle partners

2% cash back on qualifying grocery purchases

1% cash back on all other purchases

Spend a minimum of $500 in charges over the course of a statement period to enable an entry claim process in the KrowdFit app for the subsequent statement period.

Spend a minimum of $500 in charges by 3/31/2023 to qualify for a one-year premium membership to either MyFitnessPal or Calm. You may choose only one, valued at $79.99 and $69.99, respectively

A 1-year KrowdFit Premium Membership

World Mastercard ® Benefits and access to Priceless ® Experiences, offering activities both digitally and in the cities where cardholders are located

Benefits and access to Priceless Experiences, offering activities both digitally and in the cities where cardholders are located Near-instant access to the KrowdFit Wellness Rewards Mastercard ® upon approval, allowing cardholders to begin making purchases online, in-app and at the point of sale

upon approval, allowing cardholders to begin making purchases online, in-app and at the point of sale Contactless payments, in addition to advanced security features including Mastercard ID Theft Protection ™ , Zero Liability and Price Protection

, Zero Liability and Price Protection No Annual Fee

Examples of qualifying Health, Wellness and Lifestyle Partners include OrangeTheory, Planet Fitness, SNAP, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, GNC, Lululemon, Athleta, Nike, Under Armour, Panera Bread, Subway, Chipotle, Peloton, Nautilus, Mirror, Tonal, Dick’s Sporting Goods, BIG 5 Sporting Goods, etc.

KrowdFit has been successfully deploying their SOC 2-Type II, HIPAA compliant cash back wellness rewards program within corporations as a key component of employer driven wellness strategies in partnership with ADP, Premera BlueCross, Welltok, and WEX Health with integrated distribution to over 150 million employees since 2016. KrowdFit members’ meals, sleep, steps, mindfulness, and physical activities are automatically logged into the KrowdFit app. Each time an activity is logged, members automatically earn an entry into one of five different cash giveaways:

$600 Bi-Monthly Mindfulness Cash Giveaway: $50 each/per winner. Members can earn one entry per five minutes of mindfulness, with a maximum of two entries per day.

$50 each/per winner. Members can earn one entry per five minutes of mindfulness, with a maximum of two entries per day. $1,500 Weekly Meal Logging Cash Giveaway: $125 each/per winner. Members can earn one entry per meal logged, with a maximum of five entries per day.

$125 each/per winner. Members can earn one entry per meal logged, with a maximum of five entries per day. $2,000 Monthly Sleep Cash Giveaway: $250 each/per winner. Members can earn up to three entries per day for eight hours of sleep.

$250 each/per winner. Members can earn up to three entries per day for eight hours of sleep. $5,000 Quarterly Steps Cash Giveaway: $2,500 each/per winner. Members can earn one entry for 5,000 steps or four entries per day.

$2,500 each/per winner. Members can earn one entry for 5,000 steps or four entries per day. $20,000 Quarterly Physical Activity Giveaway: $5,000 each/per winner. Members can earn one entry for 30 minutes of activity or a maximum of four entries per day.

KrowdFit Wellness Rewards Mastercard® cardholders that spend a minimum of $500/mo. can unlock their daily in app claim process for entries into KrowdFit’s weekly cash giveaways.

KrowdFit has driven a 72% sustained engagement rate for 100% of its active members over the past 4+ years and the incentive design has increased the average member’s activity levels by 30%, which equates to 4.8 more days of activity per month. 67% of KrowdFit members have improved eating habits, 67% have improved their sleep quality, 62% have increased activity and 53% have lost weight.

“As the pandemic has put a strain on mental health and raised awareness of the importance of good physical health, many individuals have turned to virtual solutions to address their physical and mental well-being,” said Jim Miller, Founder & CEO of KrowdFit. “Rewards programs are prevalent in our consumer-driven society, from airline mileage rewards to earning a free latte at your favorite coffee shop. Poor health is one of the biggest challenges our country faces, and it is time for healthy behaviors to be recognized and rewarded in a meaningful way. We look forward to expanding our financial wellness reward strategy through our partnership with Deserve and Mastercard.”

“In today’s digital world, people are prioritizing payments experiences that provide convenience, value and relevance to their daily lives,” said Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. “We’re pleased to couple Mastercard’s leading technology and benefits with KrowdFit’s vision to deliver a compelling wellness program that rewards everyday spending.”

Palo-Alto-based fintech company Deserve provides a state-of-the-art user experience Including instant issuance and wallet provisioning leveraging Mastercard technology to drive higher activation, usage, and engagement. Deserve’s application of machine learning and AI across the cardholder lifecycle helps reduce churn while maximizing profitability for issuing partners. Deserve has reimagined the credit card application process with a Digital First approach allowing consumers to apply, activate and provision their card in digital wallets within minutes. Cardholders can also manage their payment credentials digitally, including access to transaction history and balance information, alerts, and access to card benefits.

“We’re extremely excited to leverage our state-of-the art credit card technology for the KrowdFit Wellness Rewards Mastercard®,” said Kalpesh Kapadia, Deserve CEO and Co-Founder. “Now it’s easier than ever for consumers to focus on their mental and physical health and sign up for a new card in just minutes.”

“With the right resources in place and a supportive community of individuals, a commitment to wellness can become more of a lifestyle and less of an aspiration,” said Amanda Mahan, Head of Brand Partnerships at MyFitnessPal. “Access to tools in nutrition, fitness, and overall health has already supported millions in our MyFitnessPal member network and expanding that community with this unique rewards card can help support new members, no matter what their wellness goals are.”

“In the past few years, the global mental health crisis has come into acute focus and put a spotlight on the imperative need to care for our minds, just as we do our bodies,” said Monica Austin, Global Head of Marketing & Communications at Calm. “By partnering with KrowdFit on the first-of-its-kind wellness rewards credit card, we are able to help more people prioritize their mental health, sleep better and build a transformative daily wellness practice with Calm.”

Apply for the KrowdFit Wellness Rewards Mastercard® here. KrowdFit is a unified wellness company, not a bank. The KrowdFit Wellness Rewards Mastercard® will be issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC.

About KrowdFit

KrowdFit® has paid out millions in KrowdFit sponsored cash-back rewards and is the recognized leader in milestone-driven, wellness incentive, and engagement programs. KrowdFit’s mission is to create a healthy revolution by encouraging, recognizing, and rewarding the consistent effort people make to live healthy, active lifestyles. KrowdFit’s patent-pending, skill-based, self-improvement challenge platform BringIt® has proven to drive very high levels of sustained engagement leading to positive outcomes and long-term, healthy behavioral change. KrowdFit is headquartered in Bend, OR with an office in Bellevue, WA. For more information, visit http://www.krowdfit.com.

About Deserve

Deserve is powering the future of fintech through digital-first, mobile-centric, highly configurable API and SDK based credit card solutions. Using machine learning and alternative data, Deserve provides partners with state of the art underwriting solutions that expand financial access. Deserve partners with financial institutions, fintechs, and modern consumer brands, universities, and associations to develop, rapidly deploy and power white label and co-branded credit card programs. Deserve is a venture-backed fintech company whose investors include Mastercard, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Sallie Mae, Ally Ventures, Accel, Pelion Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, and Mission Holdings. Connect with Deserve on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or visit http://www.deserve.com for more information.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world’s most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal’s mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 14 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 150 workout routines, 200 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Calm

Calm is the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better, and live a happier, healthier life. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in seven languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. Apple’s 2017 iPhone App of the Year and one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020, Calm boasts over 100 million downloads to date, averaging 100,000 new users daily. For more information, please visit us at www.calm.com.

