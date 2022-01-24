LATAM Airlines Group Selects Iguazio to Operationalize Machine Learning as Part of Its Post-Pandemic Innovation Strategy

LATAM Airlines Group is planning to deploy over 40 AI products on the Iguazio MLOps platform in the upcoming weeks, paving the way for other airlines that are choosing AI innovation as their strategy for 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Iguazio, the MLOps (machine learning operations) platform provider, today announced that LATAM – the leading airline group in Latin America – has selected its MLOps platform for a large scale, cross-company AI innovation project.

The project will span the entire organization and will include use cases such as optimizing and safeguarding the company’s popular frequent flyer program from fraud, improving pilot training through better understanding of the factors that create un-stabilized approaches to landing, and intelligent route planning to reduce CO2 emissions.

“The airline industry needs to rethink its strategy post-COVID”, commented Juliana Rios, IT & Digital Vice President at LATAM. “We chose the Iguazio MLOps platform to operationalize data science, fueling more efficient and environmentally-friendly operations, enhanced safety and better customer service”.

LATAM Airlines Group works extensively with GCP, utilizing tools like Google Big Query, Google Cloud Storage and Google Workload Identity. Iguazio is fully compatible with GCP and has a strong partnership with Google. LATAM airlines is planning to deploy its AI products on GCP using Iguazio.

“LATAM is leading the way for other Airlines in their vision, and how they are using AI to create business value and plan for the post-pandemic future”, said Asaf Somekh, Co-Founder and CEO at Iguazio. “They have a top-notch team of data scientists and engineers who are very knowledgeable and forward-thinking. They understand the importance of taking a production-first approach to AI in order to generate real business value across the organization”.

