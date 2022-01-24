Lattice to Showcase Low Power FPGA-based AI/ML Solutions at tinyML Summit 2022

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AIML—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will showcase the capabilities of its Lattice sensAI™ solution stack and low power FPGAs at the upcoming tinyML Summit 2022. Lattice booth demonstrations will include the recently announced human presence detection, attention tracking, and onlooker detection features for client devices.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What: tinyML Summit 2022

tinyML Summit 2022 When: tinyML Summit: March 28 – 30, 2022 Lattice demo showcase: March 29 – 30, 2022

Where: Event venue: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, 1333 Bayshore Highway, Burlingame, CA 94010 Lattice booth: Table #14



TinyML is a non-profit, global community of hardware, software, machine learning, data scientists, systems engineers, designers, product, and business application people developing leading edge energy efficient machine learning computing. Lattice is a silver sponsor of the show, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to growing the low power machine learning (ML) ecosystem.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

