LBank Crypto Exchange is the Platform for the People, CEO Allen Wei Says

In detail, Allen recounts that his main purpose of creating the crypto exchange was to give back to the people, provide them with financial freedom, and build a global community of innovators, thinkers, and leaders.

He reiterates that the platform which already has $1 billion daily trading volume is the place to experience the best in cryptocurrency. So far, he has succeeded in building an ecosystem with 6.4 million registered users spread across over 210 countries and regions.

Together with his seasoned team, Allen affirms that the LBank platform has seen steady expansion spanning from partnerships, collaborations, and campaigns since its launch in 2015. Its more than 100, 000 daily active users is another testament of how the platform has grown to become an exchange for the people.

He further explains that LBank is fully geared to capture the global markets, facilitate mass adoption in both large and small regions of the world. On this note, LBank is slated to hold a meet-up in Nigeria on March 19, in addition to another event in India and Turkey on March 26, 2022, Allen elaborates.

He disclosed that the reputation of the exchange has accelerated to the next level as many people from all parts of the world is recommending LBank as the best trading platform due its longstanding record of never being hacked since its inception.

LBank is gradually becoming the best bet for the Indian community, he says. Interestingly, some Indian community members came to the Crypto Expo Dubai just to visit LBank.

Allen made it known that LBank will continue to give platform to everyone. According to him, since LBank is one the leading crypto trading exchanges in the world, it will keep upgrading it features and incorporating new ideas to make the platform a secure medium to buy and sell cryptocurrency easily and conveniently.

Africa including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, the middle east, and India are some of the key regions LBank is focusing on this 2022. Apart from the meetups, he maintains that the exchange will set shop in these regions.

