Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 26, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Ryoma (RYOMA) on March 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RYOMA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 28, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Ryoma (RYOMA) on March 28, 2022

The NFT boom is sweeping across the globe, and the GameFi ecosystem has been creating billions of dollars worth of market. The RYOMA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Ryoma GameFi DAO

Ryoma GameFi DAO provides a traffic-as-service GameFi distribution platform for game development, distribution and prop trading that seamlessly connects players and game publishers.

The NFT Flow Card, modeled after the Ishin Shishi (patriots of the Restoration), is the path required to open a liquid mining pool on the Ryoma GameFi platform. The first 10,000 cards will be issued in various shapes depending on the production probability of the components, but they are functionally consistent and will be standard vintage cards.

RYOMA is the native token of Ryoma GameFi platform, and all games on the platform generate assets associated with the RYOMA, which can be circulated across the network regardless of geography or time, and players can play all games on the platform with a single account.

As GameFi continues to build the financial track of the future, Ryoma will also open the door to the metaverse for users by creating a complete GameFiDAO. The Ryoma ecosystem includes Ryoma Mining center; Game App Center, where players can play games and earn by holding RYOMA tokens; Virtual Mall, where users can buy and sell virtual assets; Community Forum, where players can communicate and be incentivized; and Wallet, which is the key to open Ryoma metaverse.

About RYOMA Token

The RYOMA token plays an essential role in Ryoma ecosystem. Platform games require a RYOMA token as an access condition, and it can be used as payment of platform transaction fees. It is also used for minting NFTs for game assets, voting to participate in the governance of Ryoma GameFi DAO, and creating a new mining pool.

The total supply of RYOMA is 2 billion (i.e. 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 45% is provided for asset liquidity mining to reward long-term holders, 8% is used for flow mining to provide feedback depending on the player’s contribution to the platform, 15% is allocated to the team, another 8% is provided for eco-building, 22% will be sold in the primary and secondary markets, and unsold tokens beyond the sales period will be automatically destroyed, 1% is used for providing RYOMA initial liquidity, and the rest 1% is assigned to a consultant.

RYOMA will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on March 28, 2022, investors who are interested in Ryoma GameFi DAO investment can easily buy and sell RYOMA token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of RYOMA on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

