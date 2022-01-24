LBank Exchange Will List Zirve Coin (ZIRVE) on March 30, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Zirve Coin (ZIRVE) on March 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ZIRVE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022.

As a joint project of Zirve Group, Zirve Coin (ZIRVE) was created to integrate companies into the metaverse, with features including reserve fund, governance, staking, crowdsourcing and more. The ZIRVE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Zirve Coin

Zirve Coin is a joint project of the Zirve Group and its founding members. Since 2015, Zirve Group has been transacting in many fields, especially in dried nuts, in Turkey and in many countries of the world. Zirve Group consists of a group of companies with offices and branches in many provinces of Turkey with over 500 employees.

With a mission of integrating Zirve group employees into the Metaverse, Zirve Coin will ensure the work efficiency, ease of communication in meetings, and time saving. After the Zirve group Metaverse integration, the integration process will be commenced in structured companies like Zirve group.

The services of Zirve Coin include Decentralized Finance (DeFi) reserve fund with governance for global missions, outlet for societal transparency, utilizing the power of crowdsourcing for on-demand investigations, peer to peer voting enabling delegative democracy, staking and node hosting to enable a fully decentralized platform.

About ZIRVE Token

Based on BSC, ZIRVE has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for seed sale, 8% is provided for private sale, 20% is provided for public sale, 24% is provided for liquidity, 12% is allocated to the team, 16% is provided for ecosystem, and the rest 15% will be used for marketing.

ZIRVE will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on March 30, 2022, investors who are interested in Zirve Coin investment can easily buy and sell ZIRVE token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of ZIRVE on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

