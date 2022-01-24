Leading Grocery Retailers Deliver Fresh Success with Invafresh Improving Gross Margin in Their Fresh Operations

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Invafresh, the market leader of FreshologyTM for the fresh food retail industry, is helping grocery retail customers optimize operations to meet changing consumer behavior and combat rising food costs by balancing demand with supply and availability, to provide the freshest products.





The award winning Invafresh Fresh Food Retail Platform enables grocery stores to process and manage demand forecasting for all processes across fresh food retail merchandising, replenishment, and compliancy and sustainability. The core of the platform is the Invafresh Intelligent Forecasting Engine that integrates vast amounts of operational data into machine learning algorithms and works as a single source of truth for decision making and operations across all points of the customer experience – demand, production, availability, and delivery – as a result, grocers achieve 3% increase in labor efficiency, 30% reduction in food waste and 100% fresher product.

Invafresh is here to inspire the world to Think Forward and Think Fresh. Our vision is to prioritize fresh item management technology solutions that help shape the future of fresh food retailing for a fresher, healthier, safer, and sustainable operations.

Coborn’s Realizes Real-Time Visibility with Invafresh

“We are continually impressed by the Invafresh team, the platform’s fresh-native capabilities, the customer-driven delivery model and track record of successfully delivering top quartile business and financial results across a range of national, regional and local food retailers in North America. The Invafresh platform enables our store associates to focus on high-value consumer shopping experiences. As we digitize store operational processes, we are confident with the real-time visibility to a perpetual inventory for every store sales floor and backroom that all grocery retailers need to drive the best decisions for profitability and sustainability,” said Troy Vosburgh, VP of Operations at Coborn’s.

Price Chopper Achieves Effective Shrink Management Invafresh

“Invafresh has helped Price Chopper to produce the correct amounts of product to meet our customer demand while reducing our exposure to excess shrink. We are working on enhancements within Invafresh that will further our effort in exceeding our customer’s expectations for delivering fresh products while limiting the spoilage that ends up in the landfill,” stated Patrick Iannotti, Director of Retail Operations at Price Chopper.

Roche Bros. Optimizes Operating Costs with Invafresh

“The result is a financial inventory solution that will save us hundreds of hours in labor per year. Furthermore, Invafresh is fully integrated with our financial software to allow our finance department to quickly review and approve the latest period count. What used to take us days is now completed in hours,” said Artie Kroese, Store Manager at Roche Bros. Supermarket.

Invafresh Committed to Being Best in Fresh

“Fresh food is the only way to build trust and loyalty in the competitive grocery market, especially with today’s digitally driven experiential consumer. Our fresh-native platform helps our customers with merchandising and replenishment across their grocery banners to ensure fresh products of the highest quality are in-stock at the right levels across their fresh assortments and offerings,” said Tim Spencer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Invafresh. “We are committed to being the best in Fresh and are excited to partner with our customers to help them be the best in Fresh too.”

About Invafresh

For more than 30 years, the heritage of Invafresh enabled fresh food retailers to create extraordinary store operations performance and differentiated consumer experiences. As the leader of Freshology, Invafresh is deployed in more than 25,000 grocery stores spanning a global reach of 15 countries to provide software platforms for omnichannel demand forecasting, merchandising, replenishment, and sustainability and compliancy. We are FreshologistsTM building Freshology on the mission to empower food retailers with the #1 platform for fresh food retail operations and accelerate the transition to fresher demand and supply. Learn more at invafresh.com.

