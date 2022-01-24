LESLAR MetaVerse Aims to Be the Largest Indonesian Blockchain Project

Surabaya, Indonesia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 20, 2022) – LESLAR MetaVerse, a MetaVerse platform, has launched its project that uses decentralized finance and blockchain technology to create a cyber-future themed MetaVerse. The platform will allow everyone to communicate, work, play, and meet virtually.







Figure 1: LESLAR MetaVerse aims to be the largest Indonesia blockchain project

The platform is built on four pillars that allow token holders to play games, earn, shop, and educate. The LESLAR MetaVerse game is a free-to-play game that allows players to earn and receive $AXM. Each player can stake their NFT and $LESLAR token to receive in-game benefits such as minting different LESLAR MetaVerse NFTS, including vehicles, weapons, lands, etc.

NFT Marketplace

Besides benefiting from the game, it also promises to create an NFT marketplace where anyone can buy and sell NFTs. The platform will also house a shopping point where you can buy, sell, trade exclusive collections made in collaboration with public figures and A-List artists. Finally, it will provide an educational platform that aims to develop a business mindset in Indonesian youths and create awareness about the digital economy.

Furthermore, it will be running on a digital currency called $LESLAR that will power the system. Token holders can receive different benefits such as dividend from real retail stores, various digital and physical entertainment, and real-life FnB that can be claimed from staking within the LESLAR Entertainment ecosystem. Besides this, it will also offer special rates, slots, discounts, and exclusive events for token holders. Currently, the NFT project is in its developmental cycle.

According to the Marketing Manager, its goal is to be listed internationally, “At the moment, LESLAR MetaVerse is focusing all of its effort to target the global market and to fast track the process of achieving its goal.” It is listed on PancakeSwap and hopes to expand to other crypto platforms, including KuCoin, Hubi Exchange, and HotBit exchange. It has prepared 37% of its entire supply to these crypto exchangers to achieve this goal.

Since its inception, the platform has received noticeable recognition from a widespread community. Rudy Salim, Lesti Kejora, and Rizky Billar founded the project. Notably, it has recorded several accomplishments, including a 555 BNB private sale that was sold out in 30 seconds. Furthermore, it also recorded a 300% increase after its listing. This and other achievements made the platform receive noticeable coverage from several news outlets and media. The #LESLARMETAVERSE tag became among the most trending topic on Twitter Indonesia.

The LESLAR MetaVerse platform has made partnerships with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia. According to Sandiaga Uno, “I am hopeful and confident that the LESLAR MetaVerse with an established and structured roadmap will be realized as soon as possible. Its immediate impact can be seen across the rapidly rising landscape of the Indonesian creative economy.”

About LESLAR MetaVerse

LESLAR MetaVerse is a MetaVerse project that uses the $LESLAR token to power its activities within the platform. The token was launched in 2022 using the Binance Smart Chain platform.

Currently, it is listed on PancakeSwap with plans to extend to other exchanges. The project’s objective is to educate and introduce the digital world to Indonesian citizens. With intention to make LESLAR METAVERSE the largest destination in the world.

