Lightbits Expands Multi-Cloud Support with OpenStack Yoga

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Lightbits®, the first software-defined NVMe® data platform for any cloud, today announced that support for Lightbits will be included as part of OpenStack Yoga®, the latest release of the OpenStack open standard cloud computing platform. With Lightbits, OpenStack clusters will finally have access to software-defined block storage that delivers cloud-native, high-performance, scale-out, and highly available NVMe/TCP storage. Further, Lightbits has committed to supporting open cloud environments by ensuring interoperability with and availability through all OpenStack future releases.

The Lightbits Cinder driver for OpenStack enables OpenStack clusters to use Lightbits clustered storage servers via standard APIs. The Lightbits clusters expose storage volumes using NVMe/TCP Asynchronous Namespace Access (ANA). ANA is a relatively new feature in the NVMe/TCP stack implemented as a way for the storage array to inform an initiator of the optimal network path for accessing a given volume. With Lightbits, OpenStack clouds can enjoy cloud-native, high performance, scale-out, and highly available storage with no compromise, out of the box.

The OpenStack Yoga support means users will get the Lightbits driver built-in. With OpenStack, Lightbits helps reduce the complexity of building a private cloud on open source platforms, allowing customers to benefit from faster deployment of cloud services. And with Lightbits’ unique Intelligent Flash Management™ built-in, customers improve the endurance and performance of their flash storage media. Additionally, Lightbits can be used as a high-performance data platform to run container-based applications in a Kubernetes environment as well as virtualized applications in a VMware vSphere environment.

Additional resources:

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits), is a cloud data platform company that delivers ease of use and efficiency while unlocking agility for modern businesses. Creators of the NVMe® over TCP (NVMe/TCP) protocol, Lightbits is leading the digital data center transformation by making software-defined storage that is easy to deploy at scale and delivers performance equivalent to local flash to accelerate cloud-native applications in bare metal, virtual, or containerized environments. Backed by leading enterprise investors including Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, and Micron, Lightbits is on a mission to make high-performance elastic block storage simple, scalable, and cost-efficient for any cloud.

Lightbits, Lightbits Labs, and LightOS are registered trademarks of Lightbits Labs, Ltd.

The NVMe®, and NVMe®/TCP word marks are registered or unregistered service marks of the NVM Express organization in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use strictly prohibited.

All trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Lightbits Labs Media Contact



Sarah Shkargi



[email protected]