London School of Economics and Political Science Selects YuJa Panorama for Accessibility to Drive Inclusivity Throughout its Global Community

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With its recent deployment of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is delivering on its commitment to increase accessibility of digital media and course content.

YuJa Panorama is one of a suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users.

Panorama enhances accessibility with auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material in the background — from HTML, to electronic Braille, EPUB, audio (speech-to-text), high contrast, tagged PDF files and more. Panorama also offers a Visual Gauge for a quick check of accessibility, and provides detailed reports to help measure and track accessibility.

“LSE was seeking a custom accessibility tool to fit their learning management system environment within Moodle,” explained Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “With YuJa, instructors can help all students succeed, driving inclusivity as a key objective when creating digital course content.”

