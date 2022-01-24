Lumenore Introduces New Version of its AI-Driven Recommendations and Conversational Analytics Platform

Donald Farmer, former Microsoft and Qlik executive and globally recognized as a visionary product leader, sought after speaker and author, has joined Lumenore as a strategic advisor

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumenore, which develops and markets fully integrated cloud-based business intelligence and advanced analytics solutions, introduced today a new version of its AI-driven recommendations and conversational analytics platform. Lumenore’s highly secure self-service data infrastructure delivers an enterprise data universe and organizational intelligence and dramatically simplifies decision making at all levels of the organization.

Lumenore’s platform provides seamless data acquisition, improved accessibility, and a powerful architecture for unparalleled performance. It features text and voice-based insight, utilizing natural language querying with Ask Me and automated data discovery with Do You Know to provide faster and easier access to actionable business recommendations from data.

Lumenore also announced the availability of 100 new data connectors—bringing the total to more than 150—that provide fast and seamless connectivity to leading CRM applications such as Excel, QuickBooks, Salesforce Insights and Shopify and immediately help organizations visualize metrics that matter most to a business, bridging the gap between data and decisions.

Donald Farmer Joins Lumenore as Strategic Advisor

Lumenore also announced that Donald Farmer, former Microsoft and Qlik executive and globally recognized as a visionary product leader, sought after speaker and author, has joined Lumenore as a strategic advisor. “We all know too well that the volume of data in business is almost overwhelming. But data without analysis is a wasted asset – and analysis without action is a wasted effort,” said Farmer. “We need to bridge the gap between data and decisions and it’s not enough to have a few smart analysts or data scientists.”

“Lumenore has built a platform for organizational intelligence developed from a deep understanding of enterprise needs,” added Farmer. “I am impressed that their natural language capabilities are not just for cute demos but enable widespread data literacy and engagement. Similarly, their data discovery and augmented analytics features are genuinely self-service, but still built over a robust and secure data universe. It’s an impressive approach for enterprises who have struggled with the inflexibility of reporting and the risks of ungoverned self-service,” Farmer said.

“We are honored that Donald has joined Lumenore and will be advising us in our product development and go-to-market strategies,” said Anurag Shrivastava, Lumenore Founder and CEO. “The pandemic has sped up digital transformation across industries and sectors which means that we now have even more data than anticipated, and it has made consumer behavior harder to predict. The solution is not to build more dashboards, because dashboards are focused on an individual viewer, but instead empower organizational intelligence and new forms of organizational decision making, which are distributed and collaborative,” Shrivastava said. “Lumenore delivers a seamless experience to the entire team which helps them to derive insights from raw data and have a transparent view of its operations.”

Lumenore develops and markets advanced analytics and business intelligence solutions delivered through an intuitive, AI-powered platform. Lumenore’s solutions enable organizations to build their entire data universe as well as automate and optimize organizational decision-making. Lumenore utilizes a common dataset to feed its powerful platform to visualize, analyze, actionize, as well as monetize business operations. To learn more, please visit http://www.lumenore.com or call 866-580-3400.

