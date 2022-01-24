Lumos Pharma to Participate in the Cantor Rare Disease Symposium

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that John McKew, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Lumos Pharma, will participate in a panel discussion at the Cantor Rare Disease Symposium at the end of March 2022.

Event: Cantor Rare Disease Symposium – March 28-30
Presentation: Panel Discussion “New World Order for Endo/CV/Renal Diseases – Applying Precision Medicine
  to Fuel Prevalent to Rare Disease Paradigm Shift”
Date & Time: March 29th at 1:00 PM (EDT)

The panel discussion will be available to Cantor clients registered for the Rare Disease Symposium. To register for the symposium and access this presentation, please contact your Cantor salesperson. To schedule a call with the management team during the conference or thereafter, please contact Lumos Pharma Investor Relations.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, and a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
[email protected]

