Manhattan West Promotes Angie Spielman to Founding Partner

Manhattan West adds to its diverse leadership team with the promotion of financial advisor Angie Spielman

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlternativeInvestments—Manhattan West, a modern investment firm with a vertically integrated platform of in-house services and investments, is pleased to announce the promotion of Angie Spielman to Founding Partner. An experienced and accomplished financial advisor, Spielman focuses on empowering women to build generational wealth and establish financial independence, especially those who require estate planning guidance or have experienced a major liquidity event, such as a divorce, a spouse’s passing, or the financial tailwinds of a business sale.

“Where I grew up in Latin America, the patriarch typically assumes the role of managing finances for their family, but I grew up seeing my mother manage our family’s finances, inspiring me from an early age to take ownership of my financial health,” said Spielman, who grew up in Panama until moving to the U.S. at age 15. “It is my passion to listen to and to guide women through financial literacy and education as their trusted advisor, helping them navigate the complexities of life events. I am exceedingly grateful for the opportunity to use my skillset and experience to uplift women, empowering them to live their best financial lives every day at Manhattan West.”

In 2016, Spielman joined Manhattan West’s CEO and Founding Principal, Lorenzo Esparza, in breaking away from J.P. Morgan to launch the firm. She has been alongside Esparza as Manhattan West has grown its revenue and assets under advisement by a compound annual growth rate of 81% and 32%, respectively, since the firm’s inception. Spielman provides tailored wealth management services to high-net worth individuals and families, corporations and nonprofit institutions. In her role as Founding Partner, she utilizes her deep experience across the financial services landscape, having held numerous positions in fixed income trading, commercial banking, and private wealth management, to further drive the success of the firm.

Esparza, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico before he was born, is committed to building a diverse team at Manhattan West. Spielman, Chief Administrative Officer, Kate Kurz, who joined Esparza and Spielman as they departed J.P. Morgan to launch Manhattan West, and Business Managers, Lauren Adovasio and Elizabeth Campos, are just a few of the women at the forefront of the firm’s bespoke approach to client service by way of its Private Wealth, Business Management, Tax and Alternative Investment verticals.

“Manhattan West wouldn’t be where we are today without Angie. She has been an integral contributor to our growth and a fantastic partner from day one,” said Esparza. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I cannot think of anyone more deserving to be acknowledged for her commitment to the financial success of women than Angie. She is truly a role model for everyone and anyone pursuing a career in financial services.”

Spielman began her career in New York at Bloomberg before joining J.P. Morgan Asset Management, supporting their Chief US Economist in the fixed income trading group. Prior to joining Manhattan West, she worked in the Commercial Banking division at Bank of America and J.P. Morgan. Outside of her role at Manhattan West, Spielman is a member of the Finance Committee at the San Diego Jewish Academy.

Manhattan West’s platform of services and alternative investments represents the make-up of a modern investment firm. Providing its private wealth and institutional investor clients access to diversified investments in the form of Private Equity, Venture Capital, Real Estate, Private Debt and Digital Assets, the firm has built a unique platform of investments and services to serve the modern investor. For more information about Manhattan West’s services, its elite team or investment strategies, please visit manhattanwest.com.

About Manhattan West

Manhattan West is a global strategic investment firm based in Los Angeles that provides financial services including business management, tax, insurance, and planning as well as proprietary alternative investments across multiple asset classes including Private Equity, Venture Capital, Real Estate, Private Debt, and traditional equity and fixed income portfolios. To learn more about us, please visit manhattanwest.com.

