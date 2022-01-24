MassChallenge Switzerland Announces Partnership With Enterra Solutions

RENENS, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnterraSolutions–MassChallenge Switzerland, part of MassChallenge’s global network of innovators, is happy to announce its partnership with Enterra Solutions, the leading cognitive computing company pioneering Autonomous Decision Science™, the next wave of analytical innovation beyond data science. Enterra Solutions joins the community in a senior advisory role in the field of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Established in 2009, MassChallenge has helped start-ups across the world match with leading corporations that contribute expertise, mentors and resources to help them scale up and develop. Enterra Solutions will help MassChallenge identify high impact start-ups and match them to appropriate expertise and scaling partners, as well as advise start-ups and the MassChallenge community on their utilization of data and AI.

MassChallenge and Enterra Solutions believe that together they can help start-ups and add value to the MassChallenge community of partner companies. Enterra is leveraging its long-standing relationships and growing presence with businesses and investors based in Switzerland, to invest in the regional innovation ecosystem by assisting MassChallenge in identifying and providing guidance to leading emerging technologies in the Swiss marketplace.

“We are delighted to have Enterra Solutions as a new partner that brings know-how in the critical area of data science and AI. I’m excited to see how we can bring this knowledge and expertise to create more value both to start-ups and partners across the Global MC community,” said Ian Roberts, President of MassChallenge Switzerland.

“We’ve only just scratched the surface of what’s capable with advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence and the future is bright,” said Stephen DeAngelis, CEO of Enterra Solutions. “Our partnership with MassChallenge demonstrates our commitment to continuing the advancement of these technologies and the entrepreneurs that are looking to grow them. We’re eager to help the businesses and entrepreneurs of MassChallenge Switzerland to disrupt the status quo and help the world tap into the full potential of data and AI.”

About Enterra Solutions

Enterra Solutions is the leading cognitive computing company providing data-enabled prescriptive analytics and insights for companies across a broad range of industries. Enterra Solutions automates a new way of problem-solving and decision-making, going beyond advanced analytics to answer queries and generate insights instantly. This powerful capability allows clients to uncover and understand inter-relationships that lead to innovative new product development and innovation, heightened consumer understanding, enhanced supply-chain execution, and more efficient and targeted consumer marketing. Enterra’s analytics and insights help the world’s leading brands and organizations operate smarter by finding higher meaning in their data.

For more information visit: www.enterrasolutions.com

About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with seven locations worldwide, MassChallenge equips bold entrepreneurs to disrupt the status quo and create meaningful change. Since launching in 2009, more than 2,928 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $8.6B in funding, generated more than $3.6B in revenue, and created more than 186,000 total jobs.

For more information visit: www.masschallenge.org/programs-switzerland

