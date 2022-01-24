MasterControl Launches Insights for Its EMEA Customers

MasterControl’s new data analysis tool is now available to EMEA customers

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MasterControl Inc., a leading global provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced the release and general availability of MasterControl Insights to its EMEA customers.

MasterControl Insights will assist quality and manufacturing professionals in analyzing and interpreting large amounts of data gathered during the product life cycle by presenting users with the right data at the right time in easy to interpret visualizations. The new product is now available to all MasterControl EMEA cloud customers and will be included with MasterControl Quality Excellence and Manufacturing Excellence solutions.

“So much data is generated during product development and manufacturing, and it’s often difficult for customers to know if they’re capturing and interpreting that data correctly, which means they may be missing opportunities to improve quality, compliance and efficiency,” said Sue Marchant, senior vice president of product at MasterControl. “With Insights, we’re giving our customers a product that gives them visibility into operations and quality management, so they can see what is happening, why it’s happening, and what steps they should take to manage it.”

MasterControl Insights gives customers near real-time access to their data plus tools to analyze it. The basic functionality provides pre-built, persona-based visualizations of aggregated data from MasterControl solutions for analyzing and reporting. During the early phases of development, beta and early adopter customers provided excellent feedback to shape the product into what it offers today. MasterControl Insights provides a solid base for weaving artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities into future product functionality, allowing users to easily adopt the technology and garner the benefits of advanced analytics.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

