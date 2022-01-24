Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2022

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for February 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in February 2022 decreased 16.7% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2022]

CX-5: 30,074 units (up 12.3% year on year)

MAZDA3: 8,139 units (down 14.0%)

CX-9: 5,791 units (up 4.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in February 2022 increased 11.7% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in February 2022]

CX-30: 11,142 units (up 12.8% year on year)

MAZDA3: 6,000 units (up 50.1%)

MAZDA2: 4,770 units (down 2.6%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in February 2022 increased 2.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 7.6% (up 2.0 points year on year), with a 1.6% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.4 points) and a 5.2% total market share (up 1.0 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2022]

CX-5: 3,593 units (up 38.8% year on year)

MAZDA2: 3,060 units (up 14.3%)

CX-8: 2,885 units (up 12.7%)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in February 2022 decreased 6.9% year on year due to decreased shipment to Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in February 2022]

CX-5: 31,631 units (up 19.4% year on year)

MAZDA3: 8,320 units (up 6.1%)

CX-9: 6,023 units (up 2.7%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in February 2022 decreased 4.2% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in China and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in February 2022]

CX-5: 31,552 units (up 5.8% year on year)

CX-30: 15,971 units (down 7.7%)

MAZDA3: 15,834 units (down 5.1%)

