March 30, 2022, 4:30 PM EST / 22:30 CET

MDxHealth to Participate in the 14th Annual Kempen Life Sciences Conference

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – March 30, 2022 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced that Michael K. McGarrity, CEO, will participate in the 14th Annual Kempen Life Sciences Conference which will take place in Amsterdam on April 20, 2022.

The Company will be available for 1×1 meetings and invites investors to contact their Kempen representative for further information.

2022 Updated Reporting Calendar

April 27, 2022: Q1-2022 business update

May 25, 2022: Annual general shareholders’ meeting

August 25, 2022: Publication of H1-2022 results

October 27, 2022: Q3-2022 business update

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers and prognosis of recurrence risk. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

