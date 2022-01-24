Media Advisory: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Brings Big Tech Home to Houston with Spring, TX Headquarters Opening

New campus showcases HPE’s Edge-to-Office hybrid work model; promotes wellness

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), the largest technology company now headquartered in the Houston area, will host the grand opening celebration of its new campus in Spring, Texas, on Monday, April 4, 2022.

What: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to host grand opening of its new global headquarters in Spring, Texas. The post-COVID, office of the future campus is designed for collaborative work When: Monday, April 4, 2022 12:15 pm – Ribbon cutting ceremony 12:30 pm – On-site campus tours Where: Hewlett Packard Enterprise 1701 E. Mossy Oaks Rd. Spring, TX 77389 Who: HPE CEO Antonio Neri, HPE team members, local officials, community partners

Implementing HPE’s hybrid work model, Edge-to-Office, the new headquarters site is designed to foster professional, business and personal growth for more than 2,200+ Houston-area team members. Campus features include:

1,000+ assorted flexible workspace areas and sit-to-stand workstations throughout the site providing the ability to work collaboratively or independently

and sit-to-stand workstations throughout the site providing the ability to work collaboratively or independently Makerspace , a hands-on creative space featuring laser cutters, woodworking and welding equipment, and 3D printers for team members to work on personal projects or learn new skills

, a hands-on creative space featuring laser cutters, woodworking and welding equipment, and 3D printers for team members to work on personal projects or learn new skills Marketplace offers groceries and ready-to-heat, take-home meals to ease commuting pressures and encourage personal time with family and loved ones

offers groceries and ready-to-heat, take-home meals to ease commuting pressures and encourage personal time with family and loved ones Showcase labs feature an inside look and interactive screens to describe products and functionality for customers and team members

Note to editors: Press are asked to RSVP to [email protected] so that a site tour can be arranged during the grand opening celebration.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

Contacts

Media Contact:



Pamela Carr



[email protected]