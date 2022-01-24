Mercury’s latest commercial technology leverages strategic investment in U.S. trusted, secure microelectronics

Customizable RF SiP solution redefines edge processing for radar, electronic warfare and 5G communications

Mercury Systems RFS1140 System-in-Package Mercury’s new RFS1140 System-in-Package (SiP) is the first to combine powerful state-of-the-art FPGA processing with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters at chip scale and manufactured in a trusted U.S. microelectronics facility.

ANDOVER, Mass., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the new RFS1140 System-in-Package (SiP), a first to combine powerful state-of-the-art FPGA processing with Jariet Technologies’ high-speed data converters at chip scale and manufactured in a trusted U.S. microelectronics facility. By delivering the latest commercially developed integrated circuits, Mercury’s SiP devices revolutionize edge processing applications by maximizing performance in a trusted, highly customizable architecture.

Why It Matters:

Most silicon for defense applications is designed by domestic chipmakers but fabricated in overseas foundries representing a vulnerability in the microelectronics supply chain. The RFS1140 is manufactured in Mercury’s trusted defense microelectronics activity (DMEA)-accredited microelectronics facility in Phoenix, Ariz., an example of how Mercury is making commercial technology profoundly more accessible to the DoD.

“In the fall of 2019 Mercury announced a $15 million strategic investment in trusted microelectronics technology innovation,” said Tom Smelker, vice president, Mercury Systems. “Our new RFS1140 is our latest product supporting that investment. By combining high-speed data converters, digital processing, memory and power in a single package, Mercury lowers overall system costs and complexity, and enables placement closer to the sensor edge, reducing latency. In addition, our trusted onshore design, manufacturing and testing directly support DoD requirements for critical state-of-the-art microelectronics.”

A trusted, secure, low-latency solution that reduces back-end processing

Best-in-class silicon technology for a dramatic increase of performance per unit area

State-of-the-art FPGA processing, high-speed data converters with four channels

Integrated power and memory

High-speed direct digitization up to 64 GSPS at the sensor edge

Onshore trusted manufacturing in a DMEA-accredited facility

Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet their customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. For more information on the RFS1140 SiP, visit the product page or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or [email protected].

