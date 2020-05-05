Metabolic Health Company Lumen Launches Partnership Providing Chef-made Meals Based on Your Metabolism

The future of personalized nutrition based on your metabolism has arrived at your door.





Lumen, a health technology company at the forefront of metabolic health, today launched a partnership with Metabolic Meals – a chef-made organic meals service committed to leveling up your metabolism

Already the largest metabolic measurement platform in the world, Lumen is further pioneering personalized nutrition by giving users the option to have their personalised nutrition plan driven by their breath measurement delivered straight to their door.

“It’s the first time we’ve provided ready to eat meals based on real-time metabolism measurements as we take personalized nutrition into the future. We’re tailoring nutrition for our customers down to the last macronutrient,” said Barak Alon, Business Product Manager at Lumen.

“We found that many of our customers claim they want to save time and have access to more low-carb meal options, and this partnership enables us to deliver on that.”

Working with Metabolic Meals, customers will be able to have their personalized nutrition plan delivered directly to their door. Metabolic Meals delivers a variety of healthy, chef-based foods that correspond to Lumen’s nutrition recommendations as verified by metabolic experts and Lumen nutritionists.

“As a leader in the personalized meal delivery industry, our mission has always been to build a community around wellness and then deliver the best products to help those customers reach their goals. Partnering with a company like Lumen who has such cutting edge technology and a similar mission is very exciting,” said Mike Farrell, Manufacturing Operations Director at Metabolic Meals.

The most personalized metabolic meals service includes:

Measuring your metabolism through the Lumen device

A personalized meal plan according to whether you’re burning fats or carbs

All hand-picked dishes delivered by Metabolic Meals and verified by Lumen’s Registered dieticians and nutritionists

Prepared by expert chefs using the freshest ingredients

Premium quality organic, grass-fed meat

No need to cook anything, ready to eat

About Lumen

Lumen provides numerous insights into an individual’s metabolism, as well as valuable scientific data to increase knowledge of metabolic flexibility and nutrition. Lumen has been peer-reviewed to meet the gold standard for metabolic measurement by a San Francisco State University study.

The Lumen device is available at Lumen.me, starting at $249 | £249 for a 6-month subscription renewing at $19 monthly. The device comes equipped with a travel case, charging dock, USB-C Cable, and Premium Customer Support. Users can download the app for free on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

About metabolic meals

Metabolic Meals’ menu features a robust line-up of breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Every entree is fully prepared and includes detailed descriptions showing its calorie counts and nutritional information, as well as re-heating directions and icons that signify gluten-free, paleo, and low-carb dishes.

