MGE Will Add More Solar and First-Ever Battery Storage to Serve Customers

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), in partnership with We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), subsidiaries of WEC Energy Group, received approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Paris Solar-Battery Park. MGE will own 20 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 11 MW of battery storage from the 200-MW solar and 110-MW battery storage facility in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

“We are working every day toward deep carbon reductions and net-zero carbon electricity by 2050. The Paris Solar-Battery Park continues the progress we’ve already made increasing renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions and advancing new technologies to benefit all our customers,” said Jeff Keebler, MGE Chairman, President and CEO. “MGE’s first addition of utility-scale battery storage is a new and important technology to help us reach our sustainable energy goals.”

Located on about 1,500 acres in the Town of Paris in Kenosha County, the Paris Solar-Battery Park will feature up to 750,000 solar panels. It will generate enough clean energy to power about 60,000 households. MGE’s share of the output will power about 6,000 households.

We Energies and WPS will own the remaining 180 MW of the solar output and 99 MW of battery storage from the project. Construction is expected to begin this year, and the project is expected to begin serving customers in spring 2023. Invenergy LLC is the project developer and will construct the Paris Solar-Battery Park.

Path toward net‐zero carbon electricity: 80% carbon reduction by 2030

MGE has a goal to reduce carbon emissions at least 80% by 2030, consistent with global climate science to limit global warming. MGE continues to transition its energy supply to cleaner sources, with the anticipated addition of nearly 400 MW of wind, solar and battery storage between 2015 and 2024.

In May 2019, MGE announced its goal of net-zero carbon electricity by 2050, making it one of the first utilities in the nation to commit to net-zero carbon by mid-century. MGE’s net-zero goal is consistent with climate science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) October 2018 Special Report on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. To achieve deep decarbonization, MGE is growing its use of renewable energy, engaging customers around energy efficiency and working to electrify transportation, all of which are key strategies identified by the IPCC.

About MGE

MGE generates and distributes electricity to 159,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 169,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE’s parent company is MGE Energy, Inc. The company’s roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.

