Michael MOUREZ joins the DEINOVE team as Chief Innovation Officer

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, announces today the appointment of Michael MOUREZ, PhD, as Director of Innovation.

Michael MOUREZ will oversee the Company’s innovation process, developing new growth levers with industrial partners, as well as the methods and technologies to be implemented to consolidate DEINOVE’s industrial leadership in microbial biodiversity and micro-biotechnologies.

“We are very pleased to welcome Michael to our executive committee. His extensive experience in antimicrobial resistance, both on the industrial and academic side, in France and internationally, is a valuable asset for DEINOVE,” commented Alexis RIDEAU, PhD, CEO of DEINOVE. He added “His skills will be instrumental in developing our industrial platform and extracting maximum value from it in other fields”.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated once again that innovation is the only way out of a major health crisis. DEINOVE’s scientists, who are constantly pushing the limits of science and technology, will be needed to counter this new health catastrophe in the making, which is antimicrobial resistance. I have been impressed by DEINOVE’s expertise in microbiology, genomics, data science, analytical approaches, and fermentation techniques. Thanks to its integrated industrial platform and unique “lab-on-a-chip” approach, I am convinced that DEINOVE is ideally positioned to become a European leader in this field,” concluded Michael MOUREZ, PhD, DEINOVE’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Prior to joining DEINOVE, Michael MOUREZ oversaw SANOFI’s antibacterial discovery portfolio in the field of infectious diseases, and then at EVOTEC where he supervised technology platforms targeting serious infections, in particular by multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Prior to joining the industry, Michael was a Full Professor at the University of Montreal in Canada. At the School of Veterinary Medicine, he developed a research program on virulence factors in Escherichia coli bacteria and held a research chair in bacterial infections. In addition to numerous research grants and awards, Michael has authored over 50 scientific publications in peer-reviewed journals and is the inventor of several patents.

Michael is a trained engineer from the École Polytechnique, completed his PhD in microbiology at the Pasteur Institute in Paris and conducted his postdoctoral training at the prestigious Harvard Medical School, where he worked on anthrax toxins.

In parallel to his mission at DEINOVE, Michael Mourez is also Head of Innovation at the PURPAN Engineering School.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance.

The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave rise to one of the world’s first specialized micro-biotechnology platforms and a unique collection of nearly 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Today, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infections, one of the world’s first emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.

Located at the heart of the Euromedecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI – code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has over 50 employees and relies on a network of world-class academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

CONTACTS

Investors Mario Alcaraz Chief Financial and Administrative Officer +33 (0)4 48 19 01 00 [email protected] Media ATCG Partners – Marie PUVIEUX +33 (0)9 81 87 46 72 / +33 (0)6 10 54 36 72 [email protected]

