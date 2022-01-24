MineHub Appoints Former ICC Managing Director Oswald Kuyler to Its Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2022) – MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) (“MineHub” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Oswald Kuyler, the former managing director of the International Chamber of Commerce (“ICC”) to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Kuyler spear headed the Digital Standards Initiative (DSI), an ICC directive that is co-sponsored by the Asian Development Bank and the Singapore government. He successfully led the DSI into one of the most effective globally supported initiatives for promoting and coordinating the development of internationally accepted standards for digital trade.

In his role, Mr. Kuyler mobilised the international community to accelerate the adoption of these urgently needed digital standards, and in doing so, formed a global centre of gravity for countless institutions, government agencies, corporates and technology providers. Key areas of focus included open standards for electronic title documents like bills of lading and corporate identities and trade facilitation.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO at MineHub Technologies said “Mr. Kuyler has injected an enormous amount of energy and movement into a domain which had not changed much in decades. His ability to coordinate and align many different stakeholders into a unified community is uncanny and was instrumental in the success of the DSI so far. His knowledge, insights and connections will be very valuable in supporting MineHub’s goals in enabling digital trade and driving platform interoperability through open standards.

Oswald Kuyler said “It’s a privilege to join the MineHub advisory board. MineHub has been able to build a rich and diverse leadership team that’s built a digitization platform that embraces the potential of the innovative ecosystem participants globally. This team and its products are clearly focused on delivering both productivity gains for their customers and the revenue enhancement opportunities unlocked by having access to quality, reliable and trusted data. Paper doesn’t scale and will hinder the mining community from achieving the ESG objectives they are actively investing in.”

Prior to his role at the ICC, he was the Global Head of Data Strategy for BHP, the world’s largest diversified mining company. During his tenure at BHP he gained first-hand insight into supply chain digitization, R&D, Analytics and improvement initiatives. Currently Mr. Kuyler is the Head of Strategy for MonetaGo.

Arnoud Star Busmann

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email [email protected] or visit website at www.minehub.com .

Media Contact

Citigate, Angus Campbell at [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking statements”) with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub’s future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identiﬁed by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise suﬃcient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or ﬁnancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company’s prospectus dated August 18, 2021, available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub’s management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118708