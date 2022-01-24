Monroe Capital Supports Aperture, LLC’s Acquisition of Biomechanical Research & Testing, LLC

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Biomechanical Research & Testing, LLC (“BRT”) by Aperture, LLC (“Aperture”), a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners.

Aperture is a full-service provider of forensic engineering services primarily in the areas of premises liability, workplace safety, accident reconstruction, biomechanical engineering, human factors, and construction defect analysis. BRT is a premier provider of biomechanical and accident reconstruction forensic engineering services based in Long Beach, California. This new partnership will enhance the service to existing clients and serve a larger national customer base, establishing new channels in research, testing, accident reconstruction, biomechanical engineering, and human factors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Contacts

Theodore L. Koenig



Monroe Capital LLC



312-523-2360



[email protected]

Caroline Collins



BackBay Communications



617-963-0065



[email protected]