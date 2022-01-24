NEC’s Information Security Management System Receives Global ISO 27001 Certification

NQA Accredits NEC’s Biometric and Identity Management Capabilities to Globally Recognized Security Standard

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC) announced today that its Advanced Recognition Systems division, including its portfolio of Digital Government ID Services and I:Delight products, received accreditation from NQA, a globally-recognized independent certification body.

The ISO 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) certification verifies that NEC’s digital identity management systems meet and exceed globally recognized standards. Achieving this certification reinforces NEC’s commitment to providing the highest standards for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

“NEC is proud to have earned the world’s leading security certification for our products,” said Raffie Beroukhim, Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer, Advanced Recognition Systems, NEC. “This certification reflects the best-in-class nature of our ISMS and provides present and future customers trusted assurance that their data is protected.”

As part of the voluntary certification process, NEC’s systems were evaluated by independent assessors across 114 security controls and 35 control objectives ranging from information security policy requirements to human resources.

The ISO 27001 framework enables continued confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information as well as legal compliance. As a leader in advanced biometrics and a provider of more than 1,000 public safety systems globally, NEC is committed to providing customers with best-in-class quality control and management.

“This accreditation attests to NEC’s dedication to following best practices for information security and protecting our clients’ and our own employees’ personal information from cyber and other threats,” said Beroukhim. “NQA has fully audited NEC’s processes and protocols and determined that they meet the latest global standard for quality assurance.”

To obtain an ISO certification requires a defined scope, which includes the boundaries that govern the applicability of the certification to the organization’s business. That scope is critical to properly inform customers, as well as industry, as to what is included within the certification. Furthermore, maintaining accreditation requires NEC to routinely evaluate security processes through annual audits and internal reviews. This certification recognizes NEC’s privacy-by-design approach to providing the most accurate and secure digital identity solutions for customers.

