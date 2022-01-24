New RUCKUS BIG DOGS™ Partner Program Accelerates Growth Opportunities for Networking and Cloud Providers

Three-tier program rewards industry and technology specialization

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RUCKUS—CommScope today announced a new RUCKUS BIG DOGS Partner Program made up of three tiers: Elite, Certified and Registered. By adding a new middle tier, a wider range of partners will have access to market development funds and unique specializations. The program refines existing offerings related to rewards, incentives, and training while streamlining contract management across all tiers.

The pace of digital transformation and network infrastructure upgrades in the enterprise is accelerating. To address this increase in demand, Elite partners will have access to enhanced technical and demo training. These courses will cover key RUCKUS networking technologies, including Wi-Fi, switching, IoT, cloud management and AIOps.

“The campus networking and in-building cellular markets are expected to grow to $14 billion by 2025. CommScope’s renewed commitment to the RUCKUS channel will enable qualified partners to tap into this potential revenue while delivering outstanding service and support to their customers across the world,” said Eric Law, senior vice president of RUCKUS sales, CommScope. “We see ubiquitous connectivity propelling industries into the future, all underpinned by unmatched wired and wireless innovation in the network.”

To update its channel approach for an increasingly digital market, CommScope is offering qualified RUCKUS partners industry-specific specializations, updated marketing tools and additional ways to attract, convert and retain customers. This includes an improved VIP offering that makes it easier to earn rebates on a recurring basis.

The program is designed to enable partners to respond to shifting business models while offering best-in-class service throughout the customer journey. With a focus on international growth, partners from small- and medium-sized countries have more flexibility, as fewer individuals will be required to complete respective trainings. Marketing concierge services are planned to be offered in the second half of the year.

Voice from the Industry

“Similar to other businesses around the world, we’ve had to quickly adapt and change to the new realities of the pandemic,” said Jon Novakowski, Chief Visionary Officer of Vector Tech Group. “The new RUCKUS BIG DOGS Partner Program arms Vector Tech Group with expertise on driving innovation and practical tools to seize growth opportunities. We have been collaborating with CommScope RUCKUS on making sure customers across the education market have access to ​state-of-the-art cloud-managed Wi-Fi services that make network design, implementation, and operations seamless. The new program enables us to take it to the next level, which can only be a win-win-win for all.”

With the three-tier model, customers can be confident that Elite partners have the training, financial incentives, certifications, and compliance requirements necessary to provide the highest levels of customer service. The new program improves benefits at each tier to help partners grow. All tier levels will continue to have access to world-class training to improve their technical expertise and distinguish themselves in the marketplace while increasing engagement with CommScope.

The new program will be effective beginning on April 1, 2022.

