Noema Pharma to Attend and Present at Stifel 2022 CNS Days

BASEL, Switzerland, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Noema Pharma, a Swiss-based clinical-stage company targeting orphan and large-market central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announces it will participate in the Stifel 2022 CNS Days conference, being held virtually from March 28 to 29, 2022. Management will also present the latest development of Noema to investors and will host 1:1 investor meetings.

Investors interested in meeting management can contact either [email protected] or [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

Presentation Details
Date: Monday 28 March, 2022
Time: 8:15 to 8:40 am EDT / 2.15 to 2.40 pm CET
Format: 15 minute presentation followed by 10 minute Q&A
Speakers: Luigi Costa, Chief Executive Officer; George Garibaldi, Chief Medical Officer; Michael Gutch, Chief Financial Officer

About Noema Pharma
Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a Swiss-based company targeting neurological disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The company is developing four mid-clinical-stage therapeutic product candidates in-licensed from Roche. Lead product NOE-101, an mGluR5 inhibitor, is Phase 2b-ready for two indications: persistent seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN). NOE-105, a PDE10A inhibitor, is currently enrolling a Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with Tourette Syndrome. The Company is undertaking validation studies in undisclosed indications for two additional clinical-stage assets, NOE-109, an mGluR2/3 inhibitor, and NOE-115, a triple re-uptake inhibitor. Noema Pharma was founded with the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Investors include Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Invus and Biomed Partners.

Contacts

Noema Pharma
Luigi Costa
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]		 Investors
LifeSci Advisors – Guillaume van Renterghem
[email protected]
+41 (0) 76 735 01 31		 Media
LifeSci Advisors – Bernhard Schmid
[email protected]
+41 (0) 44 447 12 21

Related Stories

INmune Bio, Inc. Spotlights Key Findings in Presentations at AD/PD™ 2022

Scilex Holding Company, a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., enters into a Non-Binding Term Sheet for a $5 Billion Committed Equity Financing Facility to be Effective in Connection with the Closing of the Merger with Vickers Vantage Corp I

CHMP recommends EU approval of Roche’s Polivy combination for people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for Jakavi® to treat acute and chronic graft-versus-host disease

POINT Biopharma Reports Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for Kymriah® CAR-T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in Europe

You may have missed

Scilex Holding Company, a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., enters into a Non-Binding Term Sheet for a $5 Billion Committed Equity Financing Facility to be Effective in Connection with the Closing of the Merger with Vickers Vantage Corp I

INmune Bio, Inc. Spotlights Key Findings in Presentations at AD/PD™ 2022

CHMP recommends EU approval of Roche’s Polivy combination for people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

POINT Biopharma Reports Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for Jakavi® to treat acute and chronic graft-versus-host disease

error: Content is protected !!