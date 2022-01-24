NPF Investment Advisors Promotes Investment Advisor and Chief Compliance Officer, David Hodge, to Partner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NPF Investment Advisors, one of the longest standing privately owned investment management firms in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is proud to announce that David Hodge, CFA®, CFP®, CDFA® was promoted to Partner as of January 1, 2022. In his new role, he will continue to serve as Investment Advisor & Chief Compliance Officer.





The promotion reflects the continued growth of the firm and deepens the skills, experience and credentials of the firm’s leadership team.

“We’re excited to welcome Dave to the partnership team,” said Kurt Arvidson, CFA®, MBA, Partner & Chief Investment Officer. “Dave provides tremendous perspective, insights and experience that have proven invaluable to NPF and are essential for helping clients navigate markets to grow and protect their wealth.”

Dave joined NPF in 2018 and has 18 years of industry experience. He holds various professional designations, including Chartered Financial Analyst®, Certified Financial Planner®, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) and, most recently, the Certificate in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investing from the CFA Society UK.

“Dave is an exceptional leader and advisor who embodies the purpose and principles that have driven NPF since 1933,” said Chad Dutcher, CFA®, CPWA®, Partner & Investment Advisor. “His pursuit for knowledge, skills and investment excellence is outmatched only by his relentless commitment to protect and advance the best interests of clients, well-being of the community, and growth of colleagues.”

Dave lives in Wyoming, Michigan with his wife, Catherine, and sons, Thomas and David. He earned his BA in Economics from the University of Michigan and is also an active member of the community, including his service as a board member, officer, committee member, or volunteer for various organizations, including the Grandville-Walker Foundation, Kenowa AMBUCS, CFA Society West Michigan, IKUS Life Enrichment Services, St. John Vianney Finance Council, Family Business Alliance, Grand Angels, and the Michigan Capital Network.

“This Partnership is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” says Dave. “I thrive in helping people grow their wealth and enrich their lives – and there is no place better to do it than NPF. We have the strongest team in the region, with a proven track record of taking care of our clients and our community.”

About NPF:

Founded in 1933, NPF is one of the longest standing privately owned investment firms in Grand Rapids, Michigan that partners with individuals, families, businesses and endowments to grow and preserve their wealth through tailored planning, active investing and complete coordination across financial life.

Contacts

Media:



Dan Lupo, CFA®, CFP®



616.459.3421



[email protected]