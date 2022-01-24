NuStar to Participate in US Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that members of management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the US Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 8:30 a.m. Central Time, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 64 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 57 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

Contacts

NuStar Energy L.P., San Antonio

Investors, Pam Schmidt, Vice President, Investor Relations

Investor Relations: 210-918-INVR (4687)

or

Media, Mary Rose Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer,

Corporate Communications: 210-918-2314/210-410-8926

