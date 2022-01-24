ObsEva Annual Report 2021

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

 

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – March 31, 2022 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today published its Annual Report 2021 to Shareholders.

The Annual Report 2021 to Shareholders may be found in the financial section of the Company’s website, [here]. To access the Annual Report 2021 to Shareholders directly, please click [here].

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

 

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office Contact:
Shauna Dillon
[email protected]
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:
Katja Bührer
[email protected]obseva.com
+1 (917) 969-3438

 

###

 

 

Attachment

Related Stories

Sorrento Reports FDA Clearance for the Commencement of a Phase 2/3 Study for Abivertinib in Treatment of Hospitalized Patients With Severe Pneumonia Due to COVID-19

Assertio Holdings, Inc. Partners with BlinkRx to Support Healthcare Providers and Patients Utilizing Otrexup® (methotrexate) with a Unique Patient Access Solution

HMNC Brain Health and Develco Pharma Announce Promising Preliminary Results in Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), suggesting antidepressant efficacy and showing Placebo-Level Dissociative Side Effects in Phase 2 oral prolonged-release Ketamine (KET01) Study

Adagene Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Acer Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standard

Celsion Corporation Reports 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

You may have missed

Assertio Holdings, Inc. Partners with BlinkRx to Support Healthcare Providers and Patients Utilizing Otrexup® (methotrexate) with a Unique Patient Access Solution

Sorrento Reports FDA Clearance for the Commencement of a Phase 2/3 Study for Abivertinib in Treatment of Hospitalized Patients With Severe Pneumonia Due to COVID-19

HMNC Brain Health and Develco Pharma Announce Promising Preliminary Results in Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), suggesting antidepressant efficacy and showing Placebo-Level Dissociative Side Effects in Phase 2 oral prolonged-release Ketamine (KET01) Study

Adagene Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Acer Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standard

error: Content is protected !!