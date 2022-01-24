OmniLife Partners With Redox to Add Patient Referral Management Tool to Its End-to-End Communication Platform for Transplant Hospitals.

OmniLife’s integrated communication and clinical workflow management platform has been helping Transplant Centers streamline organ intake management since 2018.

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#omnilife–OmniLife, a health technology communication and collaboration platform, has partnered with Redox, the industry-leading electronic health record (EHR) integration and healthcare interoperability platform, to create a new integrated patient management tool as part of its overarching platform that provides end-to-end communication solutions for transplant hospitals.

The new patient modules, OmniReferral and PatientStatus, will allow transplant centers to easily review new referrals and share updates on patient status to providers and allows transplant centers to customize their own digital forms to make it easier for providers to refer and then monitor the activity and status of transplant patients. The tool also integrates into the EHR patient checklists and allows centers using EHRs to easily share patient status updates with referring providers. OmniReferral and PatientStatus is built to be organ agnostic, allowing centers to use the tool across all organ departments and with any referring provider.

OmniLife has been leading efforts to improve communication, decision making, and secure information exchange between all stakeholders in the greater allotransplant ecosystem. Additionally, OmniLife is currently participating in a clinical trial funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) which includes notable centers such as UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Loma Linda University Transplant Institute, and Stanford Health Care Transplant Program.

About OmniLife:

OmniLife is a certified Benefit Corporation focused on maximizing the gift of life for purposes of transplantation and research. OmniLife is the only end-to-end communication and clinical workflow software platform that is built specifically to create a more connected and collaborative allotransplant ecosystem.

