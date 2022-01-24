One and Done: Most Consumers Likely to Not Buy Products/Services With Bad Reviews on the Internet

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NetReputation–One-star, low and negative reviews of businesses and services on the Internet are likely to impact consumer buying decision making, according to recent polling.

A recent online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of NetReputation.com among over 2,000 US adults shows that negative reviews — and specifically one-star reviews — all now readily available on the Internet, could play a substantial role in purchasing decisions.

According to the survey, more than 3 in 4 Americans (76 percent) say they would not be likely to purchase a product or use a service with a one-star or less online review rating. And less than one-quarter of Americans (24 percent) indicate they would be likely to purchase a product or use a service with a one-star or less online review rating, suggesting most consumers would not use products and services with low online ratings.

“These results emphasize the importance for businesses in every sector of the economy to manage online reviews and reputations and ensure their customers, vendors, and clients post as many positive online reviews as possible,” said Adam Petrilli, NetReputation.com CEO and founder.

About the Survey

The survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Netreputation.com from March 3-7, 2022 among 2,073 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact NetReputation.com at www.netreputation.com.

About NetReputation.com

Founded in 2015 by Adam Petrilli, NetReputation.com is an award-winning pioneer and leader in Online Reputation Management (ORM). The company offers leading-edge ORM solutions including reputation analysis, review management, content suppression, optimization and removal, brand promotion and protection, and privacy protection. Named the “Fastest Growing Reputation Management Firm in the US” in 2019 and 2020 by Inc. Magazine and “Best Reputation Management Firm” in 2019 and 2020 by Newsweek, among other accolades, NetReputation.com is headquartered in Sarasota, FL, and has offices in Kansas City, KC, New York, NY, and London, UK.

