OPEX® Introduces the Next Generation in Goods-to-Person Warehouse Automation Technology – Infinity™ ASRS

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in warehouse automation technology, has added an innovative, industry-leading goods-to-person (G2P) solution to its Warehouse Automation portfolio.





The Infinity™ solution combines unparalleled storage density, configurability, and flexibility to meet the most pressing warehouse automation challenges for companies handling micro-fulfillment, omni-channel distribution, store replenishment, and ecommerce.

“Our focus is on engineering exciting new solutions that address unmet and evolving customer needs,” said Alex Stevens, President, OPEX Warehouse Automation. “The Infinity solution represents the next generation of goods-to-person technology to perfectly complement our existing Warehouse Automation product line.”

Automated G2P technology delivers the right item or SKU at the right time to the right operator or workstation, increasing productivity, throughput, and labor utilization by eliminating wasted time.

Powered by OPEX’s proprietary Cortex™ software platform, the Infinity G2P solution is engineered for maximum flexibility and scalability in both throughput and storage. Key benefits include reducing labor while increasing efficiency, storage density, and configurability.

Wireless Infinity iBOT® robotic vehicles access all inventory and port stations, moving freely underneath and throughout the system with no wasted mechanical motion, saving time and costs. Infinity iBOT robots are easily scalable by adding more iBOTs, presentation ports, and grids.

Unlike other competitive systems, the Infinity solution offers up to 35 percent more storage capacity with bot paths that are up to 65 percent more efficient.

The Infinity goods-to-person system utilizes a unique interlocking system to store totes triple-deep, eliminating wasted space and maximizing storage density. A configurable rack design optimizes warehouse space despite obstructions that may exist, such as columns or other equipment. The Infinity system’s flexibility also accommodates varied workflows and layouts.

The innovative Infinity solution was unveiled today at MODEX 2022, the industry’s premier material handling expo that showcases the latest in manufacturing and supply chain technology.

“Ecommerce is growing exponentially,” said Stevens. “Companies today need dependable yet advanced technology, the resiliency to meet shifting and seasonal demands, fast and accurate fulfillment, the ability to maximize space, and a partner they can trust. OPEX and the Infinity solution deliver all of this and more.”

Founded in 1973, OPEX brings generations of industry expertise and a proven track record developing first-class automation capabilities. The company is vertically integrated—innovating, engineering, manufacturing, selling, and servicing all of its automated solutions. This translates to the highest degree of quality equipment, reliable operations, product longevity, and an exceptional client experience.

The Infinity solution joins the existing Warehouse Automation portfolio at OPEX, which includes Sure Sort®—the industry-leading, high-speed, small-item robotic sorting system; and Perfect Pick®, a robotic goods-to-person picking solution that dramatically improves speed, efficiency, and reliability. All three solutions are custom configured for each client and designed to completely transform supply chain infrastructure.

To learn more, please visit warehouseautomation.com.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,500 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and the future.

