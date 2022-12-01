Orphazyme A/S has filed for voluntary delisting of ADSs

Orphazyme A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 21, 2022 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“Orphazyme” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces that following the decision to voluntarily delist the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing its ordinary shares from Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq Global”) (please see announcement no. 10/2022), the Company has today initiated the delisting and filed a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The delisting is expected to become effective on March 31, 2022. The Company has also filed post-effective amendments to two Registration Statements on Form S-8 and one Registration Statement on Form F-3 previously filed by the Company with the SEC to remove from registration any unsold securities previously registered thereon.

Following the delisting of the Company’s ADSs from Nasdaq Global, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company expects that the deregistration of the ADSs and the underlying ordinary shares will become effective 90 days after the filing of the Form 25 with the SEC.

