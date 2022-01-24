Oxurion to Participate in Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, USMARCH 28, 2022 – 8.00 AM CET   Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion“), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announces today that Tom Graney, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM ET.

A live webcast and 90-day archive will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website. 

 About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (ME-RVO). Oxurion is aiming to build a leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-687 is a highly selective pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients as well as wet AMD and potentially ME-RVO. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

For more information, please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
[email protected]

 

 

Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 479 783 583
[email protected]

EU
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 203 928 6900
[email protected]

 

US
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
[email protected]

Related Stories

Pluristem and Tnuva to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell in Honor of New Partnership

Press Release: Xenpozyme® (olipudase alfa) approved in Japan, first and only approved therapy indicated to treat acid sphingomyelinase deficiency

Jyseleca® approved in Japan for ulcerative colitis

Offer by Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

iSTAR Medical Continues Market Expansion with First MINIject® Surgeries in the UK

NFL Biosciences: 2021 full-year business and earnings update

You may have missed

Press Release: Xenpozyme® (olipudase alfa) approved in Japan, first and only approved therapy indicated to treat acid sphingomyelinase deficiency

Pluristem and Tnuva to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell in Honor of New Partnership

Jyseleca® approved in Japan for ulcerative colitis

Offer by Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

iSTAR Medical Continues Market Expansion with First MINIject® Surgeries in the UK

error: Content is protected !!