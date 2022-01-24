Passing of Genmab A/S’ Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; March 29, 2022 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) held its Annual General Meeting, today at the Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Copenhagen, Denmark. At the meeting, Deirdre P. Connelly, Chair of the Board of Directors gave – on behalf of the Board of Directors – a report on the Company’s activities during the past year. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jan van de Winkel presented the Company’s plans for 2022, and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Anthony Pagano presented the Annual Report for 2021 endorsed by the auditors. The report was approved, and discharge was given to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

It was decided that the year’s profit of DKK 3,008 million be carried forward by transfer to retained earnings, as stated in the Annual Report.

The 2021 Compensation Report was approved.

Ms. Elizabeth O’Farrell was elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year period. Ms. Deirdre P. Connelly, Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg, Mr. Rolf Hoffmann, Dr. Paolo Paoletti, and Dr. Anders Gersel Pedersen were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year period.

The Board of Directors is hereafter comprised of:

Ms. Deirdre P. Connelly,

Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg

Mr. Rolf Hoffmann

Dr. Paolo Paoletti

Dr. Anders Gersel Pedersen

Ms. Elizabeth O’Farrell

Mr. Martin Schultz (Employee elected member)

Ms. Mijke Zachariasse (Employee elected member)

Mr. Takahiro Hamatani (Employee elected member)

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the Company’s auditor.

The General Meeting adopted the proposal from the Board of Directors to adopt the Board of Directors’ remuneration for 2022.

Contact:

Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Communications

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: [email protected]

For Investor Relations:

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: [email protected]

Attachment