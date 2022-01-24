PDS Biotech Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Company to host conference call and webcast today, March 31, 2022, at 8:00 AM EDT

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of molecularly targeted cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technologies, today provided a business update and announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“I’m very pleased to report that we have undergone a 12-month period of incredible productivity here at PDS Biotech,” commented Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We’ve made significant clinical progress on our lead oncology candidate, PDS0101, and presented at leading oncology conferences on the promising efficacy and safety results of PDS0101 from two of our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials. Another phase 2 clinical study of PDS0101 to be led by Mayo Clinic was initiated this month, to evaluate PDS0101 as a potential first-line neo-adjuvant treatment for patients with oropharyngeal cancer prior to transoral robotic surgery. We also recently announced encouraging pre-clinical data from our NIAID-funded universal flu vaccine program. We continue to leverage our unique T-cell activating platforms to advance additional pre-clinical oncology and infectious disease candidates.”

Dr. Bedu-Addo continued: “Over the past year, we completed two licensing transactions and secured additional intellectual property for our expanding pipeline. We also received approval of a US composition of matter and use patent for PDS0101. We strengthened our scientific advisory and leadership teams by adding distinguished immuno-oncology experts to our scientific advisory board and welcomed Matthew Hill as our Chief Financial Officer. We also added more than $52 million to our balance sheet in 2021, significantly extending our cash runway and ability to continue to advance our clinical and pre-clinical programs. We look forward to an equally productive 2022, during which we expect to announce additional data from our ongoing Phase 2 oncology trials for PDS0101, as well as plan to progress at least one of our preclinical programs, PDS0103 into the clinic.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 and Recent Business Highlights:

Achieved several milestones in the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 combination trial of PDS0101-KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) for recurrent and/or metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV)16-associated head and neck cancer. These milestones include: Presented preliminary safety data on a total of 18 checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients at the 2022 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium. Highlights from the presentation include the absence of dose-limiting toxicities, drug discontinuation related to toxicity, or any significant immune-related adverse events. Subjects received a median of 4 doses of PDS0101 (range 1-5) and a median of 6 doses of KEYTRUDA ® (range 1-13). Achieved preliminary objective response benchmarks that enabled us to advance towards full enrollment of 54 patients in the checkpoint inhibitor naïve patient cohort. Initiated enrollment in the checkpoint inhibitor-refractory cohort.

(pembrolizumab) for recurrent and/or metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV)16-associated head and neck cancer. These milestones include: Announced initiation of an investigator-initiated trial with Mayo Clinic for patients with HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancer at high risk of recurrence. The trial will evaluate PDS0101 as monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA ® .

. Announced encouraging preclinical data for the universal flu vaccine that demonstrated a potent neutralization response against multiple strains of the influenza virus and provided protection against infection after challenge with a live H1N1 pandemic strain of influenza in preclinical animal subjects.

Granted U.S. Patent Application by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for composition of matter and use of PDS0101, extending its U.S. patent protection into 2037.

Achieved enrollment objective of 30 patients in the checkpoint inhibitor refractory arm of the NCI-led triple combination trial in March 2022.

Achieved median overall survival at December 31, 2021 of 12 months for 30 HPV16-positive patients who had received at least one evaluation in the NCI-led triple combination trial. Approximately 73% of the patients had failed 3 prior treatment regimens including checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the net loss was approximately $16.9 million, or $0.66 per basic share and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $14.8 million, or $0.89 per basic share and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, research and development expenses increased to approximately $11.3 million compared to approximately $7.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase of $3.4 million was primarily attributable to an increase in regulatory and clinical costs of $2.6 million, non-cash stock-based compensation of $1.1 million and personnel costs of $0.4 million, partially offset by an overall decrease in manufacturing and facility costs of $0.7 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, general and administrative expenses increased to approximately $10.2 million compared to approximately $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The $3.2 million increase was primarily attributable to an increase in personnel costs of $1.0 million, non-cash stock-based compensation of $2.5 million, and facilities costs of $0.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $0.4 million.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were approximately $21.4 million, an increase of approximately 44% compared to total operating expenses of approximately $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company’s cash balance as of December 31, 2021 was $65.2 million. Based on the Company’s available cash resources and cash flow projections, the Company believes this balance is sufficient to fund Company operations and research and development programs through the end of 2023.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of molecularly targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technology platforms. Our Versamune®-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The Company’s pipeline products address various cancers including HPV16-associated cancers (anal, cervical, head and neck, penile, vaginal, vulvar) and breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers.

Our Infectimune™ -based vaccines have demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T-cell responses including long-lasting memory T-cell responses. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Forward Looking Statements

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,242,622 $ 28,839,565 Prepaid expenses and other 1,597,569 1,497,665 Total current assets 66,840,191 30,337,230 Property and equipment, net 86 5,443 Operating lease right-to-use asset 357,611 547,706 Total assets $ 67,197,888 $ 30,890,379 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,309,403 $ 1,415,224 Accrued expenses 2,187,704 1,735,322 Operating lease obligation – short term 258,924 119,904 Total current liabilities 3,756,031 3,270,450 Noncurrent liability: Operating lease obligation – long term 231,430 490,353 Total liabilities 3,987,461 3,760,803 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.00033 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, 28,448,612 shares and 22,261,619 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 9,387 7,346 Additional paid-in capital 123,904,602 70,907,315 Accumulated deficit (60,703,562 ) (43,785,085 ) Total stockholders’ equity 63,210,427 27,129,576 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 67,197,888 $ 30,890,379





PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses $ 11,254,538 $ 7,924,450 General and administrative expenses 10,184,773 6,977,936 Total operating expenses 21,439,311 14,902,386 Loss from operations (21,439,311 ) (14,902,386 ) Other income Interest income 4,346 55,006 Loss before income taxes (21,434,965 ) (14,847,380 ) Benefit from income taxes 4,516,488 – Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (16,918,477 ) $ (14,847,380 ) Per share information: Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding basic and diluted 25,597,125 16,745,044





PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



