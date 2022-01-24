PDS Biotechnology Reschedules 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Conference Call

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technologies, today announced that it has changed the date of its previously announced 2021 fourth quarter and full year earnings release call from Wednesday, March 23, 2022 to 8:00 AM EDT on Thursday, March 31, 2022 as PDS Biotech needs additional time to complete its audit and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Following the release, management will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.

Thursday, March 31, 2022, 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Domestic: 877-407-3088

International: 201-389-0927

Webcast: PDS Biotechnology Earnings Webcast

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.pdsbiotech.com . After the live webcast, the event will be archived on PDS Biotech’s website for six months.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of molecularly targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technology platforms. Our Versamune®-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The Company’s pipeline products address various cancers including HPV16-associated cancers (anal, cervical, head and neck, penile, vaginal, vulvar) and breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers.

Our Infectimune™ -based vaccines have demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T-cell responses including long-lasting memory T-cell responses. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.